Israel Adesanya on UFC 281 title defense vs. Alex Pereira: 'If there's ever a fight I have to win, it's this one'
Israel Adesanya thinks his upcoming title defense will be special. The UFC middleweight champion looks to defend his title for a sixth time Nov. 12 when he takes on Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Although it’s a fresh matchup...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Is About To Fight A Guy, Keith Thurman, He Promised He'd Never Fight
Errol Spence Jr. hasn’t revealed who he will fight next now that his showdown with Terence Crawford has been, at the very least, pushed into 2023. Crawford suggested during his Instagram Live session Tuesday night that Spence will fight longtime rival Keith Thurman. Spence repeatedly has said in recent years that he won’t fight Thurman, but Spence-Thurman seemingly is the most marketable in-house fight Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon can put together after prolonged negotiations with Crawford ceased a few weeks ago.
sporf.com
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez: UK start time, how to watch, full card
On November 5, Dmitry Bivol goes toe-to-toe with Gilberto Ramirez in one of the biggest fights of the year, and we’ve got everything you need, including the UK start time. Earlier this year, the Russian shocked the world with his incredible upset victory over Canelo Alvarez. Bivol utilised his supreme boxing IQ and mesmerising shot selection to school the pound-for-pound great en route to a comprehensive decision victory. And rather than take an easy fight before jumping in with Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed titles, the 31-year-old has opted to take on the best available opponent.
Julianna Pena On Daniel Cormier Saying She Didn’t Earn Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘Don’t Block Me Out, Dude’
Daniel Cormer previously said Julianna Pena’s work at UFC 277 didn’t earn her a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” explained why she has all the right to get a third shot. Many are convinced that the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch at UFC...
MMAmania.com
Watch Israel Adesanya get destroyed in simulated fight against Alex Pereira | UFC 281
Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is on the cover of the UFC 4 video game from EA Sports. Opponent Alex Pereira, however, is not a playable character in the embattled franchise. But that didn’t stop the Brazilian bruiser from creating a fighter in his likeness and letting the simulator run its course.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Potentially Suffers ‘Very Serious’ Injury
News has come to light that a WWE wrestler has potentially sustained a ‘very serious’ injury. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, fan-favorite R-Truth may have suffered from a serious injury that could keep him away from the ring for some time. Meltzer reports:. “This...
MMAmania.com
Rose Namajunas ‘would love’ Carla Esparza trilogy but doesn’t want to subject fans to another ‘snoozefest’
Rose Namajunas has mixed feelings about facing Carla Esparza a third time. “Thug” and “Cookie Monster” squared off for the second time in their respective careers this past May 2022 at UFC 274. In doing so, the pair put on what is widely considered one of the worst mixed martial arts (MMA) fights of all time. Entering as the champion, Namajunas departed without the title, losing a split decision to her first UFC successor (watch highlights).
BoxingNews24.com
Zurdo Ramirez: “I will take the belt” from Bivol this Saturday live on DAZN
By Brian Webber: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez boldly predicted victory during Thursday’s final press conference for his title challenge to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, November 5th. Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) is looking to snatch Bivol’s WBA belt and parlay it into getting a massive...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I've Taken Control of My Career, Next Fight is Start of My Next Chapter
As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) will make his return to the ring when he battles WBO #6 ranked David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, 2022. The 12-round bout will air live on BLK Prime PPV, with Crawford's WBO welterweight title on the line.
Mike Tyson Takes Major Spill Off Skateboard During Podcast With Tony Hawk: VIDEO
Although he’s the man when it comes to being in the boxing ring, Mike Tyson met his match when he took a major spill off a skateboard during a podcast with Tony Hawk. During his interview with Hawk, Mike Tyson decided to jump on the skateboard with some enthusiasm. However, he began to worry when he shifted backward and muttered, “Oh, I better stop this.”
Video | New footage shows Nick Maximov hit Jake Paul’s bodyguard with a beer to the face, Nate Diaz claims his team “won” the scuffle
A new video has been revealed of the scuffle between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams on the weekend. Paul was set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view against Anderson Silva in an intriguing bout. In attendance was Diaz to support his teammate Chris Avila boxing on the undercard. It also added more intrigue to the event as Diaz and Paul do not like one another and have taken shots at one another in hopes of fighting each other.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol Could Be One Step Away From Becoming Undisputed
By Vince Dwriter: Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring on Saturday, November 5, as he will make his 10th consecutive title defense against the number one ranked WBA contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at 1:30 pm ET, live on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Amir Anderson Aims For Gold at The Youth World Championships
Syracuse light middleweight Amir “Cashman” Anderson has gone from being bullied in school to one of the faces of USA Boxing’s immediate future. The 18-year-old Anderson has already captured top honors at the 2022 Summer Festival National Championships, 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier, 2021 USA Boxing Youth National Championships, 2019 USA Boxing Junior National Championships and 2019 Eastern Regional Open in his young career.
Islam Makhachev tells the UFC to “stop playing games” and just send a contract: “I honestly don’t care about location and opponent”
Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has requested the UFC “stop playing games” and just send him a contract to fight. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) captured the UFC’s vacant lightweight title at last month’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi by scoring a submission win over former title holder Charles Oliviera.
Sporting News
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez odds, betting trends, predictions, expert picks for 2022 boxing title fight
One of the top light-heavyweights in the world, Dmitry Bivol made himself known to the world when he beat Canelo Alvarez back in May. The WBA light-heavyweight champion will look to keep up his momentum as he heads closer to either a Canelo rematch or the chance to become the undisputed light-heavyweight champion.
Boxing Scene
Ramirez: Bivol Is A Good Champion... It Will Be His Last Title Defense
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has not at all wavered on his insistence of dethroning Dmitry Bivol. If anything, the unbeaten Mexican southpaw has grown more confident of pulling off the upset this Saturday, when the two meet in their DAZN main event from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Bivol (20-0, 11KOs) is firmly placed as a healthy -400 favorite according to BetMGM sportsbook, which lists Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) as a +300 underdog. Literally upsetting the odds will only make his long-envisioned victory that much more satisfying.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Believes Benavidez Could Entice Canelo With a Statement Win Over Plant
Super middleweight David Benavidez has long called for a bout with top fighters, such as Eddie Hearn’s client Canelo Alvarez, as well as 160-pound middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and fellow 168-pound contender Caleb Plant. Benavidez has been particularly critical of Alvarez, the Mexican superstar who holds all the belts...
Boxing Scene
Ioka-Franco Winner To Next Face Junto Nakatani, Per WBO Ruling
A significant title defense will await whoever prevails in the final title fight of 2022. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani is guaranteed to next face the winner of the December 31 WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification bout between Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka at a location to be determined in Japan. The WBO offered its blessing to Franco-Ioka on the condition that the winner next faces Nakatani by no later than the end of next June.
