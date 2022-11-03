SANTA ROSA -- A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former physician with illegally prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances, United States attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.Thomas Keller, 75, was convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical need, prosecutors said.The jury was unable to reach a verdict on six additional counts.Prosecutors said Keller was a Santa Rosa resident and a licensed physician who ran a pain management practice in Santa Rosa when he was indicted in 2018.Keller was accused of repeatedly prescribing the opioid oxycodone and other strong and addictive drugs to his patient in doses that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and that was not for a legitimate medical need.Evidence at trial showed Keller prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol to a woman who overdosed and died, according to prosecutors.

