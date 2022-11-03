Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Man Charged for Home Break-In in Rincon Valley That Occurred in July
A man is facing several more charges in connection with an alleged home break-in in Rincon Valley back in July. 36-year-old Adam Richardson was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of residential burglary, vehicle theft, identity theft, possessing multiple pieces of personal information from multiple people, possessing burglary tools, and drug-related charges. He had a prior arrest on suspicion of possessing stolen property from the home. Santa Rosa police searched Richardson while arresting him, and found a key to the house. He’s being held on 300-thousand-dollars bail.
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Double Shooting in Santa Rosa
A man and woman are now behind bars in connection with a shooting that left two people in critical condition in Santa Rosa. Investigators now say last Friday night’s shooting on the city’s east side may have been drug related. The suspects, Marcell Battiest and Valerie Saenz, were arrested during a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. Police say Battiest has a criminal history and is also facing charges in connection with an armed robbery that happened in early 2021. The victims, both identified as men in their early 30’s, were each shot at least twice.
kymkemp.com
Intoxicated Man With Hose and Bucket for Stealing Gasoline Arrested, Alleges MCSO
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-31-2022 at 5:26 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched regarding a subject dressed in...
mendofever.com
Jury Finds Albion Man Guilty of Raping Three Women
The following press release was issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney. A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday with guilty verdicts and a true finding “across the board” against the trial defendant. Defendant Anthony William Oakley, age 30, of Albion, was found guilty...
mendofever.com
K9 Shot With Pellet Or BB Gun, Subjects Setting Up Camp In Rail Car – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Santa Rosa doctor convicted after patient overdosed and died
SANTA ROSA -- A federal jury on Thursday convicted a former physician with illegally prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances, United States attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.Thomas Keller, 75, was convicted of four counts of distributing controlled substances outside the scope of his professional practice and without a legitimate medical need, prosecutors said.The jury was unable to reach a verdict on six additional counts.Prosecutors said Keller was a Santa Rosa resident and a licensed physician who ran a pain management practice in Santa Rosa when he was indicted in 2018.Keller was accused of repeatedly prescribing the opioid oxycodone and other strong and addictive drugs to his patient in doses that far exceeded the usual course of professional practice and that was not for a legitimate medical need.Evidence at trial showed Keller prescribed oxycodone, diazepam and carisoprodol to a woman who overdosed and died, according to prosecutors.
theava.com
The Ukiah Police Chief Saga
The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
ksro.com
Lakeport Police Warn Against Scammer Posing as Officer
The Lakeport Police Department is warning residents about a scammer pretending to be one of its sergeants. The man recently called someone and claimed to be Sergeant Victor Rico. He said he had a warrant for the person’s arrest, and wanted them to bring cash to a certain address to clear the warrant. The Lakeport Police Department says it does have a Sergeant Rico, but neither he nor anyone in the department would make a call demanding cash.
mendofever.com
Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
ksro.com
Defendants in Pig’s Blood Vandalism Case Have Court Date in January
Four defendants accused of pouring pig’s blood on a Santa Rosa public sculpture and a private home have a court date. Kristen Aumoithe, Amber Lucas, Colin Metcalfe and Christina Henry are each charged with conspiracy and vandalism and are set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 17th. They all have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege that on the night of April 17, 2021, Metcalfe and Henry smeared pig’s blood on the former home of Barry Brodd who testified on behalf of the officer who killed George Floyd. Meanwhile, Lucas and Aumoithe are accused of using pig’s blood to desecrate the “Agraria” sculpture in the Santa Rosa Plaza.
mendofever.com
An Unknown Projectile Damaged a Window on the Mendocino County Coast—Was It a Meteorite?
On the night of Friday, November 5, 2022, Fort Bragg Police officers were dispatched to reports of gunshots striking the window of a Fort Bragg residence. After investigators examined the damage and gathered statements from witnesses, Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka told us the projectile that damaged a window of a home on Azaela Way was most definitely not a bullet.
ksro.com
Three Arrested for Illegal Firearms in Rohnert Park
Three suspects are behind bars after a robbery investigation in Rohnert Park led to the discovery of illegal guns. Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery committed last Thursday are teen boys. Investigators say one of the suspects picked the victim up from a party, drove them a short way, then pulled out a gun and demanded a bag of money. Police found the suspects at a home in Santa Rosa on Sunday. They also found five handguns, high-capacity handgun and assault rifle magazines, ammunition, and assault rifle parts. Some of the guns were modified into machine guns and don’t have serial numbers.
mendofever.com
Traffic Fatality on Highway 128 South of Boonville
A single-vehicle collision this evening near Boonville resulted in a fatality. Scanner traffic beginning around 5:14 p.m. indicated a single vehicle went off a steep embankment near mile marker 31.5 of Highway 128. Within fifteen minutes of the first reports, first responders found the driver had died in the accident.
New billboard warns Sonoma County of fentanyl’s dangers
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A new billboard constructed along a Sonoma County road displays a photograph of a young woman being zipped into a body bag. The stark image is part of the Sonoma County District Attorney’s efforts to sound the alarm over the dangers of fentanyl.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery and Possession of a Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for possessing a Ghost Gun and attempted robbery after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. On Saturday night, police noticed two vehicles speeding and tailgating near West Steele Lane and Apache street. Officers stopped the lead car and recognized a passenger as Carlos Lopez, who was photographed earlier in the day due to his involvement in an attempted robbery. Lopez was detained and officers found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with an additional 30-round extended magazine hidden in his sweatshirt pocket. Lopez was arrested for multiple weapons violations and was later charged with three counts of attempted robbery with a firearm.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Considers Sideshow Ordinance
Rohnert Park is following Santa Rosa’s lead on sideshows. City officials have been given the green light to pursue an ordinance that would give police more authority to deter crowds from gathering for sideshows as well as rein in online promoters. Tim Mattos, director of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, tells the Press Democrat that since Santa Rosa has passed their new rules on the matter, they expect to see sideshow participants find new locations, including Rohnert Park. Currently, Public Safety officers can cite drivers and tow vehicles for traffic violations but can’t do anything regarding others involved in the events.
mendofever.com
Home Burning in Covelo
Firefighters are on the scene of a residential structure fire burning on Covelo’s Crawford Road and a Life Safety Alert has been issued because the blaze brought down nearby powerlines. The Incident Commander reported that heavy smoke is showing and 20% of the structure, located on the 77000 block...
mendofever.com
Two Trailers Engulfed in Flames at Wildwood Campground East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 3:12 p.m. indicates that two trailers were on fire at Wildwood Campground at 29700 Highway 20 east of Fort Bragg. The fire is reportedly spread into nearby vegetation necessitating a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Within ten minutes of the...
ksro.com
Solo Crash on Highway 101 in Mendocino County Kills Driver
A man has died after crashing into an oak tree in Mendocino County. It occurred Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Hopland when an SUV “made an unsafe turning movement.” It veered off the east edge of the roadway, just north of La Franchi Road, and crashed into a tree causing the SUV to catch on fire. The driver, who’s identity hasn’t been released, died of his injuries at the scene. It’s not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
‘Grinch’ ruins Sebastapol Christmas display
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KRON) – It appears a Grinch has arrived early this year at Sebastopol Hardware Center off of Gravenstein Highway. The store’s Christmas set-up was ruined for no reason. In the early morning hours, an unknown vandal slashed and spray-painted over Christmas decorations and inflatables. The destroyed display was upsetting for general manager Dan […]
