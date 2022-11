The Dallas Fuel came from behind to earn their first Overwatch League championship, edging the San Francisco Shock 4-3 in the grand final on Friday in Anaheim, Calif. San Francisco led 2-1 and 3-2 in the best-of-seven finale, but Dallas captured the last two maps to emerge with the $1 million first prize. The Shock's runner-up share was $500,000.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO