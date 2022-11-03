Read full article on original website
Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — (AP) — President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power Sunday but stayed out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old who is the only leader most of the country's people have ever known. Biya has not appeared in public since...
Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life
CAIRO (AP) — Amnesty International’s head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of the country’s leading rights activist from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Secretary General of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard said Egypt had no more than 72 hours to save the life of jailed dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah, who is also a U.K. citizen. Egypt’s hosting of the climate summit, known as COP27, has trained a spotlight on its human rights record as a wide-reaching crackdown continues under President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The conference is being held in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh. “If they do not want to end up with a death they should have and could have prevented, they must act now,” Callamard said in a press briefing in the capital of Cairo.
Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port
The captain of a charity-operated migrant rescue ship has refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port after authorities conducted a medical selection of the passengers and didn't let 35 of them get off
Italy stops dozens of asylum seekers disembarking NGO ship
In the first test of its migration policy, Italy’s new far-right government has prevented 35 asylum seekers from disembarking their boat, claiming they did not qualify for asylum. On Saturday night, Rome allowed the ship Humanity 1, run by German charity SOS Humanity and carrying 179 migrants, to enter...
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
