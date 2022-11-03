Read full article on original website
Business Insider
This person is unavailable on Messenger: What this error message means and how to resolve it
You might see "This person is unavailable on Messenger" if you can't Facebook message someone. If your friend has deactivated their Facebook account, you won't be able to send messages to them. If you've been blocked by someone, Facebook messages won't go through to them. Despite its popularity, Facebook can...
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
The Verge
Twitter cut 15 percent of its trust and safety staff but says it won’t impact moderation
Twitter just laid off about half of its workforce, but the company’s “core moderation capabilities” are still in place, the company’s head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said in a tweet thread Friday evening. The layoffs affected “approximately” 15 percent of Twitter’s Trust and Safety...
The Verge
Elon Musk’s $7.99 Twitter Blue with verification is ‘coming soon’ on iOS
Twitter’s app on iOS has been updated to support Elon Musk’s $7.99 per month Twitter Blue. The app’s latest update on the Apple App Store says you have to pay for Blue to get verified on the platform “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”
The Verge
TikTok is back after a brief outage
For a little while this afternoon, many people get a message that there’s “no internet connection” while trying to browse their For You page inside the TikTok app. After an outage that lasted from 1:25PM ET until around 1:45PM ET, everything appears to be functional again. We...
The Verge
Amazon announces a phased rollout of Matter to its Alexa smart home platform
Amazon will start its Matter journey slowly, bringing support for the new smart home standard to 17 Echo devices in December. But this first rollout will only be Matter over Wi-Fi (no Thread, yet), compatible only with Android phones, and cover just three device types: smart plugs, smart bulbs, and smart switches. Amazon announced the news at the Matter launch event in Amsterdam this week and says it will expand the rollout to iOS and Thread early next year, when it will also add more of the device types Matter supports.
The Verge
Matter is here, but it’s still a long road to the simple smart home
At the official launch event for Matter this week, I saw a lot of exciting things: a Google Nest Hub controlling an Eve Energy smart plug; a Wiz light bulb working with Apple Home; a Yale smart lock talking to a SmartThings hub over Thread. None of these things were possible before Matter. And all of these things worked well in their demos using voice, app, and other smart home control interfaces — even in the interference hell of a mini-trade show floor.
