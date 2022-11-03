ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Amid Dampened Demand, Zalando Focuses on Profitability

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qr7Jj_0iwsdGVA00
Models in Nike, among brands sold online at Zalando. Courtesy of Zalando

Zalando confirmed its guidance for 2022, but cautioned that revenues and profits would be more subdued amid “declining consumer sentiment.”

It also acknowledged that it looks “less likely” it will attain its oft-stated ambition of 30 billion euros of gross merchandise volume, or GMV, by 2025.

“Our goal remains the same, though the trajectory to get there has changed,” co-chief executive officer Robert Gentz said during a brisk conference call on Thursday to discuss Zalando’s third-quarter results. “Headwinds for growth are getting stronger.”

Revenues in the third quarter improved 2.9 percent to 2.35 billion euros, while gross merchandise volume, or GMV, rose 7.1 percent to 3.28 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT grew 38 percent to 13.5 million euros.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoaf5_0iwsdGVA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTbKC_0iwsdGVA00

RBC analyst Sherri Malek noted the numbers came in a “touch above” expectations.

Gentz vowed that the German e-commerce giant would remain “laser-focused on protecting profitability” amid multiple challenges, and as online purchases normalize after a pandemic surge.

Zalando recently introduced a minimum order value to encourage customers to increase the size of their basket or pay a delivery fee. “As a result, orders below the minimum order value are now profitable,” the company said.

It noted that it “captured further marketing efficiencies in the third quarter,” allowing it to trim costs by almost 100 million euros so far this year.

“With consumer confidence at new lows and ongoing inflation, it was a prudent decision to start early with decisive action and measures to support profitability,” commented Sandra Dembeck, Zalando’s chief financial officer. “Although it’s not crystal clear how consumer spending will play out in the final quarter, we are working hard to execute and deliver on our strategic priorities and financial outlook.”

Zalando still expects GMV to grow 3 to 7 percent to 14.8 billion to 15.3 billion euros, and revenues to come in somewhere between flat and 3 percent growth to 10.4 billion to 10.7 billion euros, but at “the lower end of these ranges.”

RBC noted that its estimates beyond next year are below consensus “as we expect a lower growth environment amidst inflation and as profitability is prioritized.”

Gentz touted that Zalando’s number of active customers increased by 8 percent in the third quarter, exceeding 50 million for the first time, while membership in its loyalty program tripled to 1.8 million.

Pressed for prospects on Black Friday/Cyber Monday and the holiday period, Dembeck skirted any precise forecast, citing “uncertainty around consumer demand.”

Gentz touted efforts to “inspire customers” with new content generated in partnership with Highsnobiety, the media brand Zalando acquired last June, and enlisted as a strategic and creative consultant.

Among initiatives being rolled out are video shopping and early access to releases from buzzy brands like Salomon.

Dembeck warned that fulfillment costs would continue to increase as Zalando seeks to speed deliveries and improve convenience.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tanger Posts Strong Quarter, Raises Outlook

Despite the mood gradually sinking as retail heads into the holiday, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. rode into the black last quarter and has decided to raise its outlook for 2022. On Wednesday, the Greensboro, North Carolina, outlet center operator reported net income of 22 cents per common share, or $23 million, compared to a net loss of 11 cents per share, or $11 million, in the year-ago period.More from WWDThe Shops at Carnival HorizonSome Golf Brands at the U.S. Open Merchandise PavilionLord & Taylor's Holiday Windows, With Jessie James Decker Tanger also said it raised its earnings outlook for the year...
WWD

Financial

Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory. The company's fourth chief executive officer in five years is bullish that he can bring the...
WWD

Under Armour Cuts Forecast as Headwinds Continue to Impact Sales

The macroeconomic challenges continue to take their toll on Under Armour. On Thursday, prior to the opening of the stock market, the Baltimore, Maryland-based sports brand said that although its revenue of $1.6 billion in the second quarter beat analyst estimates, it is also lowering its forecast for the year as a result of a “more challenging retail environment and additional negative impacts from changes in foreign currency,” the company said.More from WWDMission Athletecare Launches VaporActive Cooling ApparelInside Fendi's Pop Up in SoHoSpring 2023 Trends: Texture The company also cited higher promotions as well as elevated freight and product costs as other...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
TheStreet

Starbucks Stock Surges As US Sales Power Past Price Hikes, Drive Q4 Earnings Beat

Starbucks (SBUX) shares surged higher Friday after the world's largest coffee chain posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales, powered in part by price hikes, offset a prolonged slump in China traffic. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
CNBC

DoorDash stock surges after sales beat expectations

DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss per share: 77...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Benzinga

Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
MICHIGAN STATE
Entrepreneur

1 Internet Stock to Buy Instead of Amazon This Fall

Amid rampant market volatility, tech giant Amazon (AMZN) has lost more than 20% over the past month. Moreover, analysts are pessimistic about its EPS growth. However, quality internet stock Yelp (YELP) outperformed AMZN in the past month and has reported record revenue in its latest quarter. Therefore, instead of AMZN, investors could consider buying YELP this fall. Let’s find out….
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy