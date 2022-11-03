Read full article on original website
LeVar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — LeVar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he...
Daily Cardinal
Christian protesters spread homophobic messages on Library Mall
A small group of Christian speakers set up a table on University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall Wednesday afternoon to spread homophobic messages. The speakers set up a table at the intersection of State Street and East Campus Mall with a sign that read “HOMOEXUALITY DESTROYS FAMILY, CHANGE MY MIND.” They challenged onlookers to come to the table and debate their views.
fox47.com
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Unsolved: Wisconsin college student went missing in Porcupine Mountains 54 years ago
The only unsolved missing persons case in the Porcupine Mountains is a Wisconsin college student who disappeared more than 50 years ago. The most recent search for his remains was this past summer. Around 10:30 a.m. on April 22, 1968, 19-year-old Michael Larson, of Madison, Wis., told his mother he...
Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job at children’s museum
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was fired from his job at the Madison Children’s Museum on Tuesday after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween. The man, whose name was not revealed because he was not charged with a crime, has a cognitive disability and believed he was mocking the Nazi dictator when he wore the costume near the University of Wisconsin campus on Saturday night, WISN-TV reported. The man is from Madison but does not attend the university.
showmeprogress.com
On the ballot: Is it a bit too much to want to stay alive?
June 11, 2022 – March for Our Lives on the Capitol Square in Madison, Wisconsin:. The one constant in gun violence is guns. Gun humpers are going to vote.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
captimes.com
New city amendment proposes $6 million for Madison Public Market
City council members Syed Abbas, District 12, and Regina Vidaver, District 5, are proposing a $6 million budget amendment to fund the endangered Madison Public Market after a $5.2 million budget gap has left the project’s fate up in the air. The amendment, shared with the Cap Times, adds...
Wisconsin governor’s race shatters spending record
Wisconsin's hotly contested race for governor is officially the most expensive in state history.
Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
voiceofalexandria.com
'It's impacting everyone': Voters, clerks adjust to new election rules after litigation surge
Since mid-September, residents in Poynette have been unable to drop their utility bills or other documents into the village hall's outdoor drop box, which is closed until after the election since the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled such unattended boxes could not be used to receive absentee ballots. Closing the drop...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
Man who wore Hitler costume fired by Madison Children's Museum
Madison Children's Museum said in a statement Monday an employee was fired after wearing an Adolf Hitler costume.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
