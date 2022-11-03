ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

LeVar Burton campaigns with Mandela Barnes in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — LeVar Burton stopped at a Madison restaurant Friday as part of a get-out-the-vote effort for Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes. The “Reading Rainbow,” “Star Trek” and “Roots” star joined Barnes and Sen. Tammy Baldwin at Graze on the Capitol Square Friday afternoon. While Burton is excited about receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys this year, he...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Christian protesters spread homophobic messages on Library Mall

A small group of Christian speakers set up a table on University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall Wednesday afternoon to spread homophobic messages. The speakers set up a table at the intersection of State Street and East Campus Mall with a sign that read “HOMOEXUALITY DESTROYS FAMILY, CHANGE MY MIND.” They challenged onlookers to come to the table and debate their views.
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee

For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WDBO

Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job at children’s museum

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was fired from his job at the Madison Children’s Museum on Tuesday after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween. The man, whose name was not revealed because he was not charged with a crime, has a cognitive disability and believed he was mocking the Nazi dictator when he wore the costume near the University of Wisconsin campus on Saturday night, WISN-TV reported. The man is from Madison but does not attend the university.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Central Wisconsin factory to layoff 71 workers after decision to shut down facility

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A central Wisconsin manufacturer has informed employees of its intention to close the facility, laying off several workers permanently. According to the Department of Workforce Development, Portage Plastics Corporation, located in the city of Portage on Boeck Road, will be closing on December 31, 2022, laying off a total of 71 workers.
PORTAGE, WI
captimes.com

New city amendment proposes $6 million for Madison Public Market

City council members Syed Abbas, District 12, and Regina Vidaver, District 5, are proposing a $6 million budget amendment to fund the endangered Madison Public Market after a $5.2 million budget gap has left the project’s fate up in the air. The amendment, shared with the Cap Times, adds...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former News 3 Now reporter Adam Duxter to be included in Halderson episode of 48 Hours

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night on News 3 Now, a twisted and disturbing story that happened right here in southern Wisconsin gets a national audience. The disappearance of Bart and Krista Halderson and the conviction of their son, Chandler, for their deaths, will be covered in this weekend’s episode of 48 Hours on CBS. RELATED: Halderson case to be featured on...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE

