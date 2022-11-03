Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' director reveals how they swapped out an actor in the season finale without anyone noticing
Twins Luke and Elliot Tittensor play the Cargyll Twins on "House of the Dragon." Their likeness came in handy after Elliot got COVID-19 on set.
Donald Glover Is Still Open to Joining 'Community' Movie
According to Dan Harmon, Donald Glover is still quite open to joining the recently-announced Community film. Speaking to Variety’s Michael Schneider during Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast, the creator emphasized on the importance of having Glover, who played the character of Troy from seasons one to five, to be part of the highly-anticipated movie. “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon said, although he did not confirm how far they are into the negotations. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”
Director Danny Boyle Reveals Script for '28 Months Later' Is Now Complete
In an interview with NME, British director Danny Boyle teased that the sequel to 28 Weeks Later could be on the way. Speaking to mark the 20th anniversary of the original 28 Days Later (2002), Doyle spoke about the development of the third installment, sharing his excitement for the series.
Ryan Coogler Shares His Final Conversation With Chadwick Boseman
Two years after the shocking death of Chadwick Boseman from a battle with colon cancer, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has now shared his final conversation with the late actor. Coogler discussed his last interaction with Boseman in the latest episode of Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast. “My...
The Start Date for the Filming of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Has Been Revealed
Filming for Warner Bros. Discovery‘s follow up to the successful Joker film has an official commencement date. The sequel, said to largely take place at Arkham Asylum, will see Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker join Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn as well as Brendan Gleeson, Harry Lawtey, and Catherine Keener.
Netflix's 'TROLL' Brings Nordic Folklore to Life
Netflix has released the trailer for TROLL, not to be confused with Dreamworks‘ musical comedy Trolls, a new fantasy-adventure film capturing the awakening of a gigantic ancient troll who emerges from the Norwegian Mountains following a loud explosion. The Troll is said to have awakened after a millennium in captivity, destroying all that’s in its path with its trajectory set for the bustling city of Oslo.
