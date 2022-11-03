According to Dan Harmon, Donald Glover is still quite open to joining the recently-announced Community film. Speaking to Variety’s Michael Schneider during Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast, the creator emphasized on the importance of having Glover, who played the character of Troy from seasons one to five, to be part of the highly-anticipated movie. “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon said, although he did not confirm how far they are into the negotations. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”

9 HOURS AGO