One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO