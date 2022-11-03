Read full article on original website
JAY-Z Looking To Sell D'USSÉ Stake To Bacardi — But Claims Cognac Partner Is Lowballing Him
JAY-Z is reportedly looking to sell his ownership stake in D’USSÉ to Barcardi — his 50/50 partner in the cognac brand — but believes the spirits giant is trying to lowball him. Earlier this week, it was reported Hov’s SC Liquor company filed a lawsuit against...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Jay-Z Reportedly In Talks To Sell Stake In D’Usse
Jay-Z is reportedly looking to sell his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the 52-year-old rapper exercised his right to a buyout a year ago under his company SC Liquor. Bacardi now has to “negotiate in good faith” and decide on a price. The process could be complicated as the “Song Cry” rapper wants to ensure his fair cut.
Diddy Becomes A Billionaire Days After Ye Loses His 9-Figure Status
Diddy is hip-hop’s third billionaire. There’s no doubt that Diddy is wealthy but now, he can officially call himself a billionaire. According to Zack O’Malley Greenburg, a former Forbes editor, revealed the news on his Substack newsletter where he announced that Diddy is the third hip-hop act to declare themselves a billionaire.
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
Kash Doll Reveals Photos Of Her “Billion Dollar Baby”
Kash Doll has shared photos of her infant son with the public for the first time. The Detroit-bred rapper, her boyfriend Tracy T, and their 9-month-old Kashton Prophet posed for the cover of Sheen Magazine‘s Nov/Dec Life Of Luxury issue. Previously, she had only revealed images with the baby’s face covered or hidden.More from VIBE.comSkylar Diggins-Smith Reveals Baby Bump In Pregnancy AnnouncementKash Doll Signs Deal With MNRK Music Group, Aims To Launch Record LabelLeslie Jones Lands Recurring Role On 'BMF' The glowing parents stand proudly in front of a vintage luxury vehicle while their “billion dollar baby” peeks up from a...
Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot
Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
The Future is bright: Rapper just bought a multimillion-dollar megamansion in Miami
The Atlanta native (born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn) just laid out $16.3 million for a beauty of a home on Allison Island in Miami Beach. Per public records, Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman represented the sellers in the transaction, while Jordan Karp represented the 38-year-old music star, the Miami Herald can confirm.
Kanye West Expected To Be Broke In A Few Months, Continues to Sink Socially Amid Victimizing Himself
Kanye West lost his billionaire title just days after Adidas parted relations with him. However, it is anticipated to fall considerably worse. In fact, Page Six said that the "Donda" rapper might be months away from financial ruin. Kanye West still has a lot of money, but he also has...
Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Madonna Suggests Cardi Isn’t Grateful of Her Impact
UPDATE (Oct. 23):. Cardi B has revealed that she has settled her beef with Madonna. The Grammy award-winning rapper jumped on Instagram Live this afternoon to confirm that she and Madge had a "beautiful conversation" and that they have settled their differences. "I'm glad that I had a conversation with...
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Kanye West Files for 'Good to Hear From You Bitch' Trademark After Online Beef
Kanye West hopes to turn his online trolling into a money-making business move ... filing to trademark phrases he's used in social media bashings against former friends. Ye recently filed to trademark the phrases, "Good to hear from you bitch" and "Tremendez." Both were used in his fiery back and forth with his former friend Tremaine Emory.
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott & More Support Petition Seeking To Ban Rap Lyrics In Criminal Cases
50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott and many more artists are showing support for a recent petition banning the use of rap lyrics in court cases. On Tuesday (November 1), The Guardian reported a letter has been circulating titled Art on Trial: Protect Black Art, and it includes signatures from big-name artists such as 50, Cole, Scott, and others such as Post Malone, Alicia Keys, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials
One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”
Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
India Royale Boasts About Single Life Amid Lil Durk Split
The Chicago rapper’s fiancee tweeted about her current relationship status. Lil Durk may have deemed India Royale his forever love — but India seems to be on a different page these days. Last week, Durkio posted posted and deleted a TikTok video, tagging India with audio of a snippet that rapped, “I gave that b***h my heart, welcome to death row.”
Migos’ Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
Hip-hop wouldn’t sound the same without Migos. The trio of Atlanta rappers — Offset, Quavo and Takeoff — dominated the 2010s as they built a catalog of booming trap hits like “Handsome and Wealthy” and “Hannah Montana” before entrenching their place in the mainstream through 2016’s “Bad and Boujee,” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their rapid-fire triplet delivery, termed the “Migos Flow,” showed up even when they didn’t, becoming the factory-standard cadence for a generation of rappers and spilling over into pop on Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”
Music world pays tribute to Migos’ Takeoff: “We lost a young legend”
The music world has paid tribute to Migos rapper Takeoff following his death, with Drake, Tyler, the Creator and Rick Ross among those offering their condolences. The Georgia-born US musician, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in the early hours of this morning (November 1). He was 28 years old.
