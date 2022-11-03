Read full article on original website
Trump expected to announce 2024 campaign before end of November
Envoys quietly start to prepare groundwork for aggressive field operation, putting Trump at center of attention ahead of midterms
Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said. The attacks have almost...
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a sense of...
Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power
YAOUNDE, Cameroon — (AP) — President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power Sunday but stayed out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old who is the only leader most of the country's people have ever known. Biya has not appeared in public since...
