The U.S. has urged Ukraine to at least act like it’s open to negotiating with Russia—if just to make other nations happy, according to The Washington Post. Officials have asked Ukraine to drop its oppositional stance to negotiations if Vladimir Putin was still in power in order to appease other nations who’ve grown wary of funding a seemingly endless war. “Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” an official told The Post. The ask also comes as some Republicans have vowed to shelve financial support for the beleaguered nation entirely, though others have said funds would still be there, if better accounted for. A spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has maintained that he would negotiate with “the new president,” did not respond to the Post’s comment request.Read it at The Washington Post

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO