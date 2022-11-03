MineralRite Corporation (OTCMKTS: RITE) Breaking Out as Company Signs 3 New Experts and Inks Deal with Sterling Macro Research LLC

Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
invezz.com
Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side
Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
Recycling Today
Corrugated packaging moves signal large company interest
Two recent paperboard packaging industry transactions point to ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) interest by large corporations in increasing their presence in that sector. Chicago-based investment bank P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) has announced its participation in two M&A transactions within the corrugated packaging industry during the third quarter of this year. The buyer in one case was a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiana-based vertically integrated packaging provider Schwarz Partners, which also is a co-owner of recycled-content board producer New-Indy Containerboard.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
microcapdaily.com
Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) Video Game Creator Mark2media Reverse Merger Running as New CEO Implements Ambitious Plans
Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) is rocketing northbound since closing the 80% stake in video game creator Mark2media. Under the terms of the reverse merger Cann American acquired 80 million common shares of Mark2media Group, constituting 80% majority ownership in Mark2. CNNA is now closing in on its recent highs of $0.099. New management intends to rapidly expand Cann American into a diversified holding company. In addition to the Mark2 acquisition, the Company is currently negotiating additional acquisitions and preparing for additional board appointments.
Paul Ryan makes a 'good bet' on US oil and gas by backing domestic producer's SPAC deal
Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan hopes his SPAC deal with a U.S. oil producer is "great for jobs, great for foreign policy" and "great for bringing inflation down."
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Tennessee Tribune
Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing
WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund
Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
Chronicle
Don Brunell Commentary: Recycling Lithium Batteries Must Accelerate for EVs to Succeed
Demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is soaring, accelerated by climate change concerns. EVs reduce tailpipe emissions from cars, trucks and buses, which are responsible for 30 percent of our greenhouse gas pollutants. The switch to EVs is worldwide and growing. The Simply Insurance website projects by 2040, 58 percent of...
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
streetwisereports.com
Junior on Cutting Edge of Lithium Extraction Industry
Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FRA), which just signed a letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in a claystone lithium project in Nevada, is watching a feasibility study involving a nearby lithium project with great interest. The study by Cypress Development Corp. (CYP:TSX.V; CYDVF:OTCQB; C1Z1:FSE) is looking...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Signs 25 Deals Worth Over $9.5 Billion
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has signed agreements with 25 companies potentially worth over $9.5 billion. — Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed agreements with 25 companies potentially worth over $9.5 billion. The agreements set out the suppliers’ intention to manufacture 21 products in the UAE. Leading...
microcapdaily.com
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Short Squeeze Rockets to New Highs as S1 Privatization Looms (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin Off)
Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) has rocketed past $7.51 highs and is now in all out blue sky breakout! Updates from Rollerpigeons, Terry Yonkers, and MarketMoves below. On Wednesday there was a short-lived short attack at the close which failed to drop the stock below $6 and just 24 hours later MMTLP came back and took out the wall of sell orders at $7.50. For the massive short position, the walls are starting to close in.
