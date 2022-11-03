ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

MineralRite Corporation (OTCMKTS: RITE) Breaking Out as Company Signs 3 New Experts and Inks Deal with Sterling Macro Research LLC

By Boe Rimes
microcapdaily.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
invezz.com

Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side

Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
Recycling Today

Corrugated packaging moves signal large company interest

Two recent paperboard packaging industry transactions point to ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) interest by large corporations in increasing their presence in that sector. Chicago-based investment bank P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) has announced its participation in two M&A transactions within the corrugated packaging industry during the third quarter of this year. The buyer in one case was a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiana-based vertically integrated packaging provider Schwarz Partners, which also is a co-owner of recycled-content board producer New-Indy Containerboard.
GEORGIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
microcapdaily.com

Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) Video Game Creator Mark2media Reverse Merger Running as New CEO Implements Ambitious Plans

Cann American Corp (OTCMKTS: CNNA) is rocketing northbound since closing the 80% stake in video game creator Mark2media. Under the terms of the reverse merger Cann American acquired 80 million common shares of Mark2media Group, constituting 80% majority ownership in Mark2. CNNA is now closing in on its recent highs of $0.099. New management intends to rapidly expand Cann American into a diversified holding company. In addition to the Mark2 acquisition, the Company is currently negotiating additional acquisitions and preparing for additional board appointments.
Tennessee Tribune

Biden-Harris Administration Awards Tennessee Companies $500M to Supercharge Battery Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, DC — The Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), today announced the first set of projects funded by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries. The 20 companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials. Three new battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to Chattanooga, Clarksville and McMinn County and will receive more than $500 million to help Tennessee expand its role as a manufacturing powerhouse.
TENNESSEE STATE
NASDAQ

Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever

During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Saudi oil giant Aramco unveils $1.5B sustainability fund

Saudi oil and gas company Aramco unveiled a $1.5 billion fund on Wednesday for sustainable investments, part of efforts to burnish the state-owned company's green credentials in an announcement ahead of the U.N. climate conference next month in Egypt. Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said at an investment conference in Saudi...
streetwisereports.com

Junior on Cutting Edge of Lithium Extraction Industry

Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FRA), which just signed a letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in a claystone lithium project in Nevada, is watching a feasibility study involving a nearby lithium project with great interest. The study by Cypress Development Corp. (CYP:TSX.V; CYDVF:OTCQB; C1Z1:FSE) is looking...
NEVADA STATE
rigzone.com

ADNOC Signs 25 Deals Worth Over $9.5 Billion

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has signed agreements with 25 companies potentially worth over $9.5 billion. — Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has signed agreements with 25 companies potentially worth over $9.5 billion. The agreements set out the suppliers’ intention to manufacture 21 products in the UAE. Leading...
microcapdaily.com

Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) Short Squeeze Rockets to New Highs as S1 Privatization Looms (Next Bridge Hydrocarbons Spin Off)

Meta Materials Inc (OTCMKTS: MMTLP) has rocketed past $7.51 highs and is now in all out blue sky breakout! Updates from Rollerpigeons, Terry Yonkers, and MarketMoves below. On Wednesday there was a short-lived short attack at the close which failed to drop the stock below $6 and just 24 hours later MMTLP came back and took out the wall of sell orders at $7.50. For the massive short position, the walls are starting to close in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy