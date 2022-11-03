ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Andrei Tapalaga

Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?

Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Meet the Ancient Assyrians and Persians

Per LiveScience, the Assyrians lived in the Ancient Middle East and today can be found all over the world. Assyrian peoples are famous for their vast ancient empire including their cities and fierce invasions.
The Jewish Press

Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Lachish

“And Joshua passed on from Libnah, and all Israel with him, to Lachish, and encamped against it, and fought against it. And G-d delivered Lachish into the hand of Israel; and he took it on the second day, and smote it with the edge of the sword, and all of the souls that were in it (Joshua 10: 31-32)”
24/7 Wall St.

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
ARTnews

First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco

A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
ARTnews

2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt

More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
24/7 Wall St.

Warrior Kings Who Led Their Own Armies

From our vantage point in the 21st century, it might seem incredible that the leader of a nation would place himself or herself in harm’s way in a battle. But what seems unbelievable now was commonly required of sovereigns from the beginning of written history until around the mid-18th century. (These sovereigns sometimes proved to […]

