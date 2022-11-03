Read full article on original website
Related
Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species
As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
The "Tomb of Daniel" is reported to be the prophet Daniel's burial place and it is found in Iran
Daniel is a prophet in the Bible but he is venerated in several faiths including Judaism, Christianity, Islam and the Bahai faith. Daniel lived during the reign of King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon around the 6th century BCE. Many Christians associate Daniel with the story of lions' den.
Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?
Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Meet the Ancient Assyrians and Persians
Per LiveScience, the Assyrians lived in the Ancient Middle East and today can be found all over the world. Assyrian peoples are famous for their vast ancient empire including their cities and fierce invasions.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Lachish
“And Joshua passed on from Libnah, and all Israel with him, to Lachish, and encamped against it, and fought against it. And G-d delivered Lachish into the hand of Israel; and he took it on the second day, and smote it with the edge of the sword, and all of the souls that were in it (Joshua 10: 31-32)”
This English island is one of the earliest places in Western Europe mentioned as far back as the 4th century
Causeway to St. Michael's MountCredit: Graham Hogg; CC-BY-SA-2.0 St. Michael's Mount in Cornwall, England is a tidal island. It is linked to the town of Marazion by a causeway that is only passable between mid-tide and low water.
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
First-of-Its-Kind Ancient Roman Watchtower Unearthed in Morocco
A Roman watchtower was uncovered by a team of Polish and Moroccan archaeologists in Morocco earlier this month. Until this discovery, it was unclear whether towers of this kind existed in this area. The tower was found at the site of El Mellali near the ancient city Volubilis, along the southern border of the ancient Roman province. It was constructed about four miles south of the largest city in this region of Roman Africa, according to a statement from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Morocco. “On the basis of satellite images, we selected several sites that have a common...
Good News Network
Stunning Ancient Artwork Found at Site Sacked by ISIS: Assyrian Depictions Not Seen For 2,600 Years–LOOK
In April, archeologists working in the ancient Assyrian city of Nineveh which had been destroyed by the Islamic State, uncovered a pulse-quickening discovery—a sealed gateway unknown in any previous excavations or surveys of the site. Carefully opening the door, the archeologists’ eyes fell on a hallway lined with dust...
Egyptian archaeologists call for return of Rosetta stone amid ancient artifacts
Thousands of Egyptians have signed an online petition that called for the return of the Rosetta stone and other ancient Egyptian artifacts housed by the British Museum in London.
Ancient Biblical War Verified With Earth's Magnetic Field
A new archaeological technique has been able to verify Old Testament accounts of military campaigns against the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah.
2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt
More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
Ancient manuscripts reveal secrets of Ottoman rule at Mount Athos, Greece
Inside the libraries of the medieval Pantokrator Monastery on Mount Athos, Greece, researchers are for the first time tapping a virtually unknown treasure — thousands of Ottoman-era manuscripts.Oct. 21, 2022.
Falcon shrine with cryptic message unearthed in Egypt baffles archaeologists
An ancient falcon shine in Berenike, an old port city in Egypt, has flummoxed archaeologists who aren't sure what to make of its headless falcons, unknown gods and cryptic message that reads, "It is improper to boil a head in here."
AOL Corp
Archaeologists discover a trove of ancient coffins and mummies in Cairo 100 years after Tutankhamun discovery
GIZA, Egypt — A century after the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb made headlines around the world, in the sweltering desert heat just outside Cairo, a small team is still making new finds in ancient Egypt. Digging layer by layer at the Saqqara site in Giza, moving earth one bucket...
Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port
CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-operated migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities conducted a medical selection of the passengers and did not allow 35 to get off, acting under directives from Italy’s far-right-led government. The...
Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power
President Paul Biya of Cameroon is marking 40 years in power but staying out of the spotlight as questions swirl around the 89-year-old leader
WPRI
EXPLAINER: How impoverished N. Korea finances testing spree
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests, including Wednesday’s record of at least 23 launches, is raising an important question about its weapons program: How does the impoverished country pay for the seemingly endless tests?. While some experts say each North Korean...
Warrior Kings Who Led Their Own Armies
From our vantage point in the 21st century, it might seem incredible that the leader of a nation would place himself or herself in harm’s way in a battle. But what seems unbelievable now was commonly required of sovereigns from the beginning of written history until around the mid-18th century. (These sovereigns sometimes proved to […]
Comments / 0