S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 5) “Unraveling”, trailer, release date
S.W.A.T. (Season 6 Episode 5) "Unraveling", trailer, release date

When the team stops the flash-mob r—ery of a department store, they fear the c—e was designed to distract from something more sinister – murder. Also, Hondo enlists Street to connect with Powell after she ignores orders in the field. S.W.A.T. | Paramount+. Network:...
FBI (Season 5 Episode 6) “Double Blind” trailer, release date
FBI (Season 5 Episode 6) "Double Blind" trailer, release date

As the team works to rescue a 5-year-old k–napping victim, Scola suspects the boy's mother isn't being forthcoming about why her son was targeted. Also, Nina struggles to open up to Scola about matters in their relationship. FBI | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title:...
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 5) “Flesh & Blood”, trailer, release date
NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 14 Episode 5) "Flesh & Blood", trailer, release date

NCIS is called to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband's m—er. Also, Roberta Deeks comes into town to meet Rosa, and Sam looks for another aide for his father. NCIS: Los Angeles | CBS. Network: CBS. Episode title: "Flesh...
Let the Right One In (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date
Let the Right One In (Season 1 Episode 5) trailer, release date

Mark moves quickly to clean up a mess, and Zeke gets roped in to help. Claire is hit with a major setback at the lab and Matthew proposes a solution. Naomi makes a devastating discovery that confirms her worst fears. Let the Right One In | Showtime.
9-1-1 (Season 6 Episode 7) “Cursed”, trailer, release date
9-1-1 (Season 6 Episode 7) "Cursed", trailer, release date

[Image credit: 9-1-1] Athena and the 118 race to the rescue when a fading movie star is plagued by a series of near-death experiences. 9-1-1 | FOX. – Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash (née Carter) – Peter Krause as Robert "Bobby" Nash. – Jennifer...
The Swimmers (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date
The Swimmers (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

Two young sisters embark on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use. Based on a true story. The Swimmers 2022. Genre : Biography / Drama / Sport. Country : United Kingdom / United States. Language : English. Production...
The Noel Diary (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Justin Hartley
The Noel Diary (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Justin Hartley

Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist (Justin Hartley) meets an intriguing young woman (Barrett Doss) searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts – and hearts? Based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans and Directed by Charles Shyer (Father of the Bride). The Noel Diary 2022.
In Merry Measure (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Patti Murin, Brendan Penny
In Merry Measure (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date, Patti Murin, Brendan Penny

When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam. In Merry Measure 2022. In Merry Measure is a Hallmark romance movie directed by Paula Elle, from a teleplay...
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton

Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2022. Genre : Comedy / Crime / Drama / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Rian Johnson. Production : Lionsgate / T-Street. Distributor...
White Noise (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig
White Noise (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig

White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. White Noise 2022. Starring : Adam Driver / Greta Gerwig. Genre...
