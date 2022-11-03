Read full article on original website
WTVW
Potential danger of cannabis use
Marijuana is the third most widely used drug in the world behind nicotine and alcohol. Many people believe pot may be less risky and harmful than other substances. But recent data published in the medical journal The Lancet shows those who use high potency marijuana are actually more likely to suffer mental health problems.
Opinion: Manipulators Utilize Sneaky Tactics To Control Their Victims
Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.
Opinion: Warning Signs You Are Communicating With A Narcissist
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of methamphetamine withdrawal?
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between ADHD and Racing Thoughts?
Restlessness of the mind can be a symptom of ADHD, just like restlessness of the body. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has been stereotyped to depict erratic and over-the-top behaviors. In reality, ADHD is a complex condition that can also be quiet and subtle — or anywhere in between.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Different Types of Behavior Disorders? 7 Types
Behavioral disorders are very common in children and involve a pattern of disruptive behaviors that can cause problems at home, school, and in social settings. If left untreated in childhood, behavior disorders can have a detrimental effect on a person’s ability to maintain relationships and hold down a job.
Psych Centra
What Is Depressive Personality Disorder?
Depressive personality disorder describes sadness or low mood lasting so long that it seems like part of your personality. The term is no longer used in diagnosis. For some, depressive mood episodes come and go. For others, depression feels like a constant presence that’s been in their life as long as they can remember.
How To Recognize The Symptoms Of Menopause
Menopause is described as the time in a woman's life when she hasn't had a menstrual cycle for 12 months (via Mayo Clinic). It is the result of hormonal changes that occur as ovaries produce less estrogen and progesterone. But menopause is not something that happens overnight — it is a transition that takes place over many years. In fact, these changes can last anywhere from seven to 14 years (per the National Institute of Aging).
Women are twice as susceptible to PTSD as men — here're 8 signs of PTSD in women and how to treat them
Distrust, jumpiness, and avoidance can all be signs of PTSD in women and folks assigned female at birth.
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
KevinMD.com
We need to talk about the bullying in health care
As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
Medical News Today
Depression tests for teens: What to know
Depression is a mental health condition that can cause irritability, fatigue, and an inability to concentrate. A healthcare professional will generally perform medical and psychological evaluations when making a diagnosis. They may also use the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) to learn the extent of depressive symptoms. The National Institute of...
psychologytoday.com
Schizophrenia as an Invisible Illness
There is a powerful stigma that people with schizophrenia are always in a state of psychosis and cannot fit into regular society. The reality is that schizophrenia looks very different when it is treated versus when it is left untreated. With treatment, people's symptoms often go into remission, and they...
hcplive.com
Place of Telemedicine in ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Why don’t we move to segment 2? Disease management and factors guiding treatment selection in ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]. Birgit, you alluded to some thoughts with regard to treatments as we’re discussing the general clinical burden of ADHD. How are you and most clinicians using telemedicine to manage ADHD in your practice? Are there any differences in private practice vs academic hospital settings? What do you think?
Healthline
What to Know about Schizophrenia in Kids
Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition rarely seen in children. But when it does occur in kids, it’s known as early onset schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a serious mental health condition that changes how you see reality. It affects around. around the world, but the condition is rare among...
Psych Centra
Autism and Tics: What's the Connection?
Many autistic people may also have tics or Tourette syndrome. Finding treatment options can help you reduce the severity of tics. If you have uncontrollable body movements or vocalizations, you may have a tic disorder or experience tics. Tics can be overwhelming because they aren’t within your control. Tics...
sippycupmom.com
Alcohol Depression and Anxiety States as a Symptom of Addiction
The effects of alcohol addiction are divided into physical and mental. The latter group includes alcohol-induced depression. There are primary depression with secondary alcoholism or primary alcoholism with secondary depression. In 90% of cases, depressive disorders are the result of an alcoholism disorder and not a condition that leads to addiction. According to statistics, men are most often sick. In this article, you will learn about the effects of depression after alcohol and how to treat it effectively.
WebMD
Parents Encouraged to Keep Kids Home if Sick With GI Bugs
– Attention parents: If your child is showing signs of a stomach bug, do not send them to school or day care. That’s the take-home message in a new CDC report, which found that nearly 90% of outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal infections in schools and child care settings result from person-to-person contact.
Psychedelics being studied as a potential treatment for alcoholism
With everything going on in the world today, daily stress can take a big toll on our mental health. Lack of medical attention can easily lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. More than 6% of adults in the U.S. suffer from an alcohol use disorder. Around 1 in 12 men And 1 in 25 women. In addition, more than 623,000 youth between the age of 12 and 17 also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse.
