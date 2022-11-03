Read full article on original website
Related
Takeo Spikes announces top six teams following Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 3 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) played at No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3. Georgia defeated the Vols, 27-13, at Sanford...
Jayden Daniels Shines as LSU Knocks Off No. 6 Alabama 32-31 in Instant Classic
The Tide is turning in Baton Rouge as the Tigers do the unthinkable, Tigers' freshmen steal the show.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
Comments / 0