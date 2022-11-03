Read full article on original website
What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season
The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
Robert Beal Exits with Injury in Tennessee vs Georgia
LIVE UPDATES - Tennessee vs Georgia. Georgia is not expecting to have a full Adonai Mitchell in today's matchup. Devin Willock is expected to get the start at left guard in place of Xavier Truss (toe) Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season. Sources indicated Amarius Mims...
Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills
Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
Falcons GAMEDAY: Atlanta Looking To Stay in First Place vs. Chargers, Justin Herbert
The NFC South has been the most disappointing division in all of football this season, but the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to create separation between themselves and the rest of their counterparts. With a quarter of the season already in the books, the Falcons sit atop the division with...
