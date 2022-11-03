The new eras at Duke and Villanova started in familiar ways to their previous iterations: with a win. Jon Scheyer and Kyle Neptune both earned victories in their first games replacing Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Wright, respectively. No. 7 Duke knocked off Jacksonville, 71-44, while No. 16 Villanova cruised past La Salle, 81-68.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO