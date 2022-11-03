ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Texas: How the Longhorns rated as recruits

From how Texas stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. Texas Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the College Football...
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Texas-Kansas State

The Texas Longhorns travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12, Week 10 college football showdown. The 6-2 Longhorns are coming off a bye, but before their off week, the Horns fell 41-34 to Oklahoma State. On the other side is Kansas State — a squad that shocked the conference and college football with its 48-0 dismantling of those same Cowboys in Week 9.
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What To Watch For In Week 10 Of The 2022 College Football Season

The last month of the regular season is upon us, and it features four matchups with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. That includes top-10 matchups in the SEC East and West, which will give the winners an inside track to a divisional crown and spot in the conference championship game.
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Robert Beal Exits with Injury in Tennessee vs Georgia

LIVE UPDATES - Tennessee vs Georgia. Georgia is not expecting to have a full Adonai Mitchell in today's matchup. Devin Willock is expected to get the start at left guard in place of Xavier Truss (toe) Nolan Smith will be out the remainder of the season. Sources indicated Amarius Mims...
ATHENS, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Three Keys For Jets to Upset Bills

Nobody is giving the Jets (5-3) much of a chance to defeat the Bills (6-1). However, this is why they play the game and if this is why a game like this has to really scare fans of the Buffalo Bills. Why?. Supposedly, this is a slam dunk for Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Gentle Giant’ Dave Butz, Washington Legend, Dead at 72: NFL Tracker

NOV 4 DAVE BUTZ PASSES Legendary Washington player Dave Butz has passed away at the age of 72. Butz played for the Washington franchise for 14 years, with a trio of Super Bowl appearances. One of the largest NFL players of his era at 6-8, 300, he missed four games in his entire 16-year career and was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and was named one of the 70 Greatest Redskins.
WASHINGTON, DC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: NFL Teams Hoping to Push Back Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — Multiple NFL teams reached out to the league about potential pushing back the trade deadline according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Teams are hoping to push the deadline back to Week 10 or 12, instead of Week 8. Schefter reports that the subject could be discussed at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos GM Dishes on When OLBs Gregory, Browning Will Return

A big reason Denver Broncos GM George Paton felt comfortable trading away Bradley Chubb, outside of the first-round pick the Miami Dolphins coughed up in exchange, is the depth the team still has at outside linebacker. The only fly in the ointment? The top half of that remaining depth chart...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kansas football secures impressive feat for first time since 2008 after win over Oklahoma State

The Kansas Jayhawks added to the headaches of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, as they eked out a 37-16 home win over their Big 12 rivals. But more importantly, the Jayhawks have finally become bowl-eligible again. It took some time, but Kansas football can now at least be invited to the bowl party after netting their sixth win of the 2022 college football season.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy