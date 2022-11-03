ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Letter: Mayor, council not transparent on manager's hiring

Remember when Mayor Kirk Rivers said that he and the City Council would be transparent and there would be nothing done in secret when it to comes to hiring a new city manager?

Well, I guess that was then, but this is now. And it appears that instead of transparency things have gotten somewhat cloudy. Well, so much for transparency!

There is a lot to explain about why former City Manager Montre Freeman was re-hired after being fired. Especially when the state’s Local Government Commission strongly recommended against it. They based their opposition to his rehiring on his previous tenure here when he was unable to straighten out the city’s financial problems. That apparently was also a problem when he was the town administrator in Enfield.

Mayor Rivers has stated in so many words that the city is capable of handling its financial woes. If that’s so, then show us the plans for accomplishing this. The city apparently hasn’t convinced the LGC of that yet.

My understanding is that when the LGC comes in and takes over the finances of a city, the mayor and the city council become strictly bystanders watching from the sidelines.

Do we want that? Unelected people running our city?

JEFFREY A. MILLS

Elizabeth City

