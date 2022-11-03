ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Pitchfork

Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL

Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Pitchfork

Steve Lacy Performs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on SNL: Watch

Steve Lacy was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The Los Angeles vocalist and multi-instrumentalist joined the Amy Schumer-hosted episode to perform his songs “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” from his latest album Gemini Rights. Watch it happen below. Lacy is currently...
Connecticut Public

Natalia Lafourcade's newest album has been a long time coming

NATALIA LAFOURCADE: (Singing in Spanish). MARTÍNEZ: So you think, well, follow it up quickly - right? - and strike while the iron is hot. Not so much. It's taken seven years for Natalia Lafourcade to release an album of original material. But it's here now. And it's titled "De todas las flores."
Connecticut Public

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Till' director Chinonye Chukwu; Author Ramona Emerson

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Filmmaker says Emmett Till's mother deserves her...
Connecticut Public

The state of hip-hop in Atlanta after the death of rapper Takeoff

TAKEOFF: (Rapping) Decided what I'm going to do today. What? I'ma (ph) ghost ride the Wraith - ghost. I'ma ghost ride the Wraith. I want to look at the stars today - ghost. SUMMERS: Takeoff, or Kirshnik Khari Ball, is being remembered as the glue that kept the North Atlanta family music trio together. Law enforcement is still investigating the killing, and a suspect has yet to be identified. We wanted to talk more about who Takeoff was, what he meant to Migos and to Atlanta. And to do that, we're joined by Jewel Wicker, an Atlanta-based entertainment and culture reporter.
Connecticut Public

'Good Night Oppy' is the feel good space film you need

When NASA landed two rovers on the surface of Mars in 2004, they did not expect those devices to last more than a few months. But one kept on working for almost 15 years. And it revealed far more than scientists could have hoped. (SOUNDBITE OF DOCUMENTARY, "GOOD NIGHT OPPY")
Connecticut Public

New Yorker cartoonist George Booth dies at 96

George Booth put a lot of dogs and cats in his cartoons. They weren't traditionally cute but unquestionably companions - threadbare prong-eared bull terriers and cats who look electric-charged while a woman strides into the living room with thick, dark rings around her eyes, and the dog and cats bounce off the walls to hear her announce, eyeliner is back. George Booth's bull terrier became a kind of mascot for The New Yorker, for whom he drew cartoons. A dog listed slightly on his haunches next to a sign that said, beware - skittish dog. How New York. I don't try to analyze humor, he told The New York Times in 1993. You go nowhere doing that. The thing is funny, or it's not funny. George Booth died this week at the age of 96.
Pitchfork

Watch Yves Tumor’s Video for New Song “God Is a Circle”

Yves Tumor has released the new single “God Is a Circle.” It comes with a music video directed by Jordan Hemingway, who worked with Tumor on the visual for “Secrecy Is Incredibly Important to the Both of Them.” Watch the new video below. “God Is a...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

