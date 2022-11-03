George Booth put a lot of dogs and cats in his cartoons. They weren't traditionally cute but unquestionably companions - threadbare prong-eared bull terriers and cats who look electric-charged while a woman strides into the living room with thick, dark rings around her eyes, and the dog and cats bounce off the walls to hear her announce, eyeliner is back. George Booth's bull terrier became a kind of mascot for The New Yorker, for whom he drew cartoons. A dog listed slightly on his haunches next to a sign that said, beware - skittish dog. How New York. I don't try to analyze humor, he told The New York Times in 1993. You go nowhere doing that. The thing is funny, or it's not funny. George Booth died this week at the age of 96.

1 DAY AGO