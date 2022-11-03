Column: What Solomon teaches us about meaning

Early in his reign as king, Solomon was portrayed as somewhat bloodthirsty. He could not be satisfied with the firmness of his establishment until those who had opposed him for the throne were dead or in exile.

So one by one, his rivals disappeared. First Adonijah, Abiathar and Joab, then Shimei. According to 1 Kings 2:46, “Then the king gave the order to Benaiah, son of Jehoiada, and he went out and struck Shimei down and killed him. The kingdom was now firmly established in Solomon’s hands.”

1 Kings 3:5-6 continues: “At Gibeon, the Lord appeared to Solomon during the night in a dream, and God said, ‘Ask for whatever you want me to give you.’ Solomon answered, ‘You have shown great kindness to your servant, my father David because he was faithful to you and righteous and upright in heart.”

There was no specified house of worship; thus, Solomon went to Gibeon, the most important high place, to offer burnt offerings. Take note that God appeared to Solomon in the night, not during the time of sacrifices.

For what did King Solomon ask?

1 Kings 3:7,9 and 12 tells us: “Now, O Lord my God, you have made your servant king in place of my father, David. But I am only a little child and do not know how to carry out my duties. Give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong. So God said, I will give you a wise and discerning heart, so that there will never have been anyone like you, nor will there ever be.”

“I am only a little child” refers not to chronological age — Solomon was about 20 — but to his humility.

Solomon could have asked for anything: long life, wealth, and riches of all kinds; but instead, he asked for wisdom — wisdom to lead God’s people.

We can ask the same of God: for discernment to fulfill the Lord’s mission for us. Along with insight, we must also ask for the courage to follow through. We are not to ask God to carry out our work for us but to show us what He wants to do through us.

The Lord was pleased with Solomon’s request. In 1 Kings 3:10-13 we read, “So God said to him, ‘Since you have asked for this and not for long life or wealth for yourself, nor have asked for the death of your enemies but for discernment in administering justice, I will do what you have asked. I will give you a wise and discerning heart so that there will never have been anyone like you, nor will there ever be. Moreover, I will give you what you have not asked for — both riches and honor — so that in your lifetime, you will have no equal among kings.’”

Solomon received a wise and discerning heart from God; however, it was up to him to utilize these gifts in all areas of his life, both governing and his personal arena. The king grew wealthier and wiser in his political measures, shipping ventures involving trading via the “ships of Tarshish” and horse-trading.

King Solomon then turned to the task of absorbing much of his attention and much of the nation’s wealth, which was creating a New Jerusalem. These projects included the Royal Palace (which took 13 years to complete), the House of the Forest of Lebanon, the Hall of Pillars, the Hall of Judgment, and a house for the daughter of Pharaoh, his most favored wife.

Nonetheless, the crown of all his achievements was the great temple, the House of the Lord. This building was not impressive for its size but rather for its design. Read 1 Kings 5 and 6 for the history of preparations for the temple and its construction. And the more luxurious Solomon’s courts became, the more the people were taxed. Providing the necessary materials for his buildings resulted in slave labor. Rumblings of discontent appeared.

In Deuteronomy 16 and 17, we learn God’s laws for a king ruling a nation. Instructions were set for a king as he sought to be a great leader. What was King Solomon’s sin? He “loved many foreign women besides Pharaoh’s daughter. They were from nations about which the Lord had told the Israelites, ‘You must not intermarry with them because they will surely turn your hearts after their gods.’ Nevertheless, Solomon held fast to them in love” as they turned his heart after other gods. That is when the world began turning dark for Solomon.

Nehemiah 13:26 NIV poses this question: “Was it not because of marriages like these that Solomon, king of Israel, sinned? Among the many nations, there was no king like him. He was loved by his God, and God made him king over all Israel, but even he was led into sin by foreign women.”

In reading King Solomon’s words in Ecclesiastes 1:2, we are confronted with negativity and pessimism. “Meaningless! Meaningless! Says the Teacher. Utterly meaningless! Everything is meaningless.” But we must look beyond the words and find the wisdom of Solomon boldly there. We can learn to direct our hopes to the only One who can truly fulfill them.

Near the end of his life, Solomon looked back over everything he had done, finding most of it meaningless. Solomon challenges us to find true and lasting meaning in God alone. As found out by this wise king, earthly possessions are worthless and empty in the end — only steadfastly focusing on our Savior brings absolute satisfaction.

Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.