ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, IL

Have a little Faith: Kientzle’s run of service points, huge plays at net catapult Raiders to victory over Bombers in electric sectional title match

By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor
muddyriversports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgil.com

ROWVA-Williamsfield Travels North For Football Playoffs

The ROWVA-Williamsfield football team team earned a second round IHSA Class 1A playoff game with a win over Stark County last week. RW head football coach Grant Gullstrand joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the current season. You can hear their 2nd round game at Lena-Winslow tomorrow afternoon on 94.9 FM95 WAAG.
GALESBURG, IL
channel1450.com

Trojans Have No Trouble In Round Two

Maroa-Forysth beat Farmington 42-12 in Round Two of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs on Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the quarterfinals for a 2 pm kickoff. Thanks to WCIA Sports for the highlights.
FARMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Highlights + PND soccer at state finals

(25 News Now) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups. In Class 7A, Pekin moved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over Normal Community. Tanner Sprecher scored the game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds left and Mylee Hansen knocked in the game-winning extra point for the Dragons’ only lead of the game.
PEORIA, IL
channel1450.com

Grey Ghosts vs Cardinals For A Trip To The Final Four

Pleasant Plains looks to make the return trip to Redbird Arena next week, standing in their way at the 2A Maroa-Forsyth super sectional is the Chillicothe IVC Grey Ghosts, led by Purdue commit Kenna Wollard. The game starts at 6 pm on Friday evening.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
muddyriversports.com

Looten’s book ensures QU women’s field hockey program won’t be forgotten footnote

QUINCY — They didn’t want to be relegated to a forgotten footnote in the history of Quincy University athletics. Thanks to Steve Looten, they won’t. Looten, an acclaimed former sports director for WGEM-TV, has written a book on the QU women’s field hockey program. Although the 127 women who played for QU, then known as Quincy College, during the program’s 12-season run from 1965-76 didn’t realize it at the time, they were trailblazers for women’s athletics at the school.
QUINCY, IL
WQAD

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

WIND ADVISORY: High profile vehicles may see danger or difficulty

PEORIA, Ill. — National Weather Service forecasters predicted heavy wind gusts up to 50 mph for the Peoria-Pekin metro area through the majority of the daylight hours on Saturday. NWS began issuing alerts about high winds as early as Wednesday this past week. The latest NWS listed Peoria, Galesburg,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
PEORIA, IL
courierpapers.com

MHS Marching Band wins fourth straight competition

The Morton High School Marching Band picked up the “Grand Champion” trophy at the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday, October 29, and are now undefeated in all four marching invitationals and competitions entered this year. Morton won first place in its Class Division and picked up awards for “Best Music,” “Best Percussion,” “Best General Effect” and “Best Visual Effect” before accepting the top prize as overall “Grand Champion” of the festival, which featured 18 bands from Illinois and Missouri.
MORTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy