Have a little Faith: Kientzle’s run of service points, huge plays at net catapult Raiders to victory over Bombers in electric sectional title match

muddyriversports.com
‘We couldn’t execute’: Struggle to sustain momentum in third set spoils Raiders’ rally in super-sectional loss
PRINCETON, Ill. — The vibes created by a crisp, energetic and efficient practice Thursday afternoon failed to linger as long as anyone associated with the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball program wanted or expected. “I guess we let it all out yesterday and couldn’t save it for today,” senior middle...
muddyriversports.com
Schuck on a Truck: Liberty coach Jared Schmidt talks cross country ahead of state meet
LIBERTY, Ill. — Liberty junior Arianna Neisen will run at Detweiler Park this weekend. Quincy High School senior Eric McClelland will, too, in what is the ultimate weekend for Illinois prep cross country runners. The state meet takes place Saturday in Peoria with three classes running 3-mile races on...
wgil.com
ROWVA-Williamsfield Travels North For Football Playoffs
The ROWVA-Williamsfield football team team earned a second round IHSA Class 1A playoff game with a win over Stark County last week. RW head football coach Grant Gullstrand joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the current season. You can hear their 2nd round game at Lena-Winslow tomorrow afternoon on 94.9 FM95 WAAG.
channel1450.com
Trojans Have No Trouble In Round Two
Maroa-Forysth beat Farmington 42-12 in Round Two of the Class 2A IHSA playoffs on Saturday. The Trojans will travel to Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the quarterfinals for a 2 pm kickoff. Thanks to WCIA Sports for the highlights.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Playoffs Week 2: Highlights + PND soccer at state finals
(25 News Now) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with a pair of intriguing matchups. In Class 7A, Pekin moved to 11-0 for the first time in school history with a thrilling 32-31 comeback win over Normal Community. Tanner Sprecher scored the game-tying touchdown with 30 seconds left and Mylee Hansen knocked in the game-winning extra point for the Dragons’ only lead of the game.
thelaseronline.com
Live Coverage of Knoxville and ROWVA-Williamsfield in the IHSA State Football Playoffs
The Knoxville Blue Bullets and the ROWVA-Williamsfield Cougars play this Saturday (11/05) in 2nd Round games of the IHSA state football playoffs. They both have games that start at 1:00pm on Saturday, and we will have live coverage of both games!. – A real-time scoreboard of area playoff games is...
channel1450.com
Grey Ghosts vs Cardinals For A Trip To The Final Four
Pleasant Plains looks to make the return trip to Redbird Arena next week, standing in their way at the 2A Maroa-Forsyth super sectional is the Chillicothe IVC Grey Ghosts, led by Purdue commit Kenna Wollard. The game starts at 6 pm on Friday evening.
muddyriversports.com
Looten’s book ensures QU women’s field hockey program won’t be forgotten footnote
QUINCY — They didn’t want to be relegated to a forgotten footnote in the history of Quincy University athletics. Thanks to Steve Looten, they won’t. Looten, an acclaimed former sports director for WGEM-TV, has written a book on the QU women’s field hockey program. Although the 127 women who played for QU, then known as Quincy College, during the program’s 12-season run from 1965-76 didn’t realize it at the time, they were trailblazers for women’s athletics at the school.
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Tremont veteran fuses legacy of fishing, family to honor wife
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) – Lee Kerr is no stranger to the intricate art of fishing. “I am at peace on the water. I’m out with nature,” he said. “I mean, I can be out there just floating and not even fishing and just enjoying the peace and quiet, seeing ducks and geese land. It’s my happy spot.”
Lincoln hospital closes maternity ward, adds to Illinois’ ‘growing OB desert’
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Another hospital is closing its labor and delivery services, leaving one Illinois non-profit director worried about the future of healthcare for rural Illinoisans. Lincoln Memorial Health announced earlier this week they will close their Family Maternity Suites at the end of the year. “In past decades, there was a major demand […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: PPD investigates Nov. 2 fight between middle school girls
PEORIA, Ill. — Police are confirming certain details related to a video taped fight between Peoria middle school girls outside a recent basketball game. It happened late Wednesday — PPD says just before 6 p.m., officers received a call. According to 25 News, video recordings released from one...
1470 WMBD
WIND ADVISORY: High profile vehicles may see danger or difficulty
PEORIA, Ill. — National Weather Service forecasters predicted heavy wind gusts up to 50 mph for the Peoria-Pekin metro area through the majority of the daylight hours on Saturday. NWS began issuing alerts about high winds as early as Wednesday this past week. The latest NWS listed Peoria, Galesburg,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
Central Illinois Proud
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
courierpapers.com
MHS Marching Band wins fourth straight competition
The Morton High School Marching Band picked up the “Grand Champion” trophy at the Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday, October 29, and are now undefeated in all four marching invitationals and competitions entered this year. Morton won first place in its Class Division and picked up awards for “Best Music,” “Best Percussion,” “Best General Effect” and “Best Visual Effect” before accepting the top prize as overall “Grand Champion” of the festival, which featured 18 bands from Illinois and Missouri.
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
