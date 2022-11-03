Cardinals, Wolves cover all-conference teams

The 2022 football season was a testament to the quality of the athletes in the Sun Prairie East and West football programs. Despite splitting Sun Prairie in half over the summer, both the Cardinals and Wolves found success as they both made the playoffs. The top contributors to this success were honored by the Badger—Large conference with all-conference selections.

The recognition was abundant. Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski headlined the pack as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. The Cardinals had 20 all-conference honorees: 12 first team, four second team, and four honorable mention. The Wolves had nine players earn 12 positions on the team as many of their best players played on both sides of the ball.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST

The Cardinals have one of the state’s most dangerous passing offenses, and that came through in the postseason honors. Of course Kaminski was a first team all-conference selection, bringing along his top two receivers, senior Jonathan Vande Walle and junior Connor Stauff. The next two biggest targets, senior receiver Evan Richmond and junior H-back Drew Kavanaugh, also earned honorable mention all-conference.

Sun Prairie East’s offensive honors didn’t end in the pass game, though. The hogs up front on the offensive line got their due recognition. Junior tackles Alton Williams and Logan Gross were named first team, senior guard Corey Sammer was named second team, and senior center Logan Culbertson picked up honorable mention all-conference. Those linemen helped clear up space for senior running back Cortez LeGrant, who was named first team all-conference for his efforts.

Every level of Sun Prairie East’s defense picked up recognition, as well, proving its depth. The Cardinals’ fearsome three-man pass rush unit of Nolan Olson, Billy Benson, and Talib Miller all found themselves on the list. Olson, after being an all-conference snub as a junior, jumped onto the first team as Benson and Miller both were named to the second team.

In the linebacker corps, Ian Lips found himself on first team all-conference list as he led that unit. Fellow senior Jack Watkins also earned himself second team all-conference honors.

The secondary earned a pair of first team all-conference selections thanks to senior safety Brady Shanahan and junior safety Sam Ostrenga. Shanahan was the team’s sole defensive captain and provided the energy all season. Ostrenga returned from an offseason ankle injury to make an immediate impact, as well. Senior cornerback Andrew Zielsdorf also acquitted himself nicely on the outside for the Cardinals, earning honorable mention all-conference status.

Senior Trevor Schulz cleaned up in the special teams department, as well. Regarded as one of the state’s best kicking prospects, the Badger—Large recognized him as the conference’s best kicker and punter with two first team all-conference nots.

SUN PRAIRIE WEST

This brand-new program had to keep its best players on the field virtually at all times. Two of these Wolves took the challenge and ran with it, picking up all-conference honors on two sides of the ball.

Junior Ean Ackley was the headliner. He was named first team all-conference as a linebacker on defense and second team all-conference as an H-back on offense. The do-it-all weapon was also a great leader, serving as a team captain.

Senior Jay Dayne followed on the same path. He was named second team all-conference on both offense and defense as a running back and defensive lineman, respectively. He was a first team all-conference defensive lineman last season, but upped the ante this year by also serving as the Wolves’ lead back on offense.

Senior kicker Alex Oehrlein also nabbed dual recognition. He served as both the kicker and punter for Sun Prairie West this season, performing well enough to be named honorable mention all-conference in both regards.

Two more Wolves picked up individual second team all-conference nods. Senior offensive lineman Tori Mielke and senior safety Will Davis were reliable pieces of their respective units. Both players played on both sides of the ball, but there was no denying Mielke was the anchor of the team’s offensive line and Davis was irreplaceable as a ball-hawking safety in the secondary.

The recognition didn’t end there with two honorable mention all-conference choices on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, senior receiver John Hamilton and junior quarterback Brady Rhoads received the honor. Rhoads did a solid job piloting the first-year offense, thanks in large part to having Hamilton as his top receiving target.

On defense, senior linebacker Jack Augustine and senior cornerback Jonathan Weah were recognized. Augustine was part of a dominant linebacker group while Weah was a lockdown corner the Wolves could rely on every week.