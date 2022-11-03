Read full article on original website
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
When Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August, it made front-page news around the world and raised the specter of an all-out war between the U.S. and China. Early in October, the Biden administration made a far more decisive move against China – but it barely made the news in Australia.
dallasexpress.com
Largest Chip Manufacturer Suspends Work for Chinese Startup
To comply with regulations limiting certain chipmaking technology transfers to China, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has suspended its production of advanced silicon for the Chinese startup Biren Technology, according to Bloomberg News. Announced by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
Another manufacturer starts producing iPhone 14 in India as Apple tries to diversify supply chain
Amid a COVID-19 outbreak at the largest iPhone factory in China, a new report shows Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain and rely less on the country as another manufacturer started producing the iPhone 14 series in India. Here’s what you need to know. According to Bloomberg,...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Dozens of scientists poached from US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West
DOZENS of scientists have been poached from a US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West. They've gone on to help Beijing build world-ending warheads, drones, camouflage and quiet submarines. According to a new report, 162 Chinese scientists who worked on top secret research at Los...
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards
Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Japan makes squid farming breakthrough as wild catches plummet
Scientists in Japan say they have developed a groundbreaking method of farming squid that could solve shortages of the seafood staple, amid warnings from environmental groups that aquaculture is incompatible with the animal’s welfare. Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) say their system produced a...
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory
The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
geekwire.com
Why veteran entrepreneur Jane Park chose crowdfunding to raise capital for her latest startup
When Jane Park launched Julep Beauty back in 2007, she needed to raise capital the old fashioned way: pitching to venture capital firms and other institutional investors. But now Park is turning to crowdfunding. The veteran Seattle entrepreneur announced Friday her latest startup, a sustainable gift-wrap company called Tokki, is...
TechCrunch
Iron Ox lays off 50, amounting to nearly half its staff
Bay Area-based Iron Ox has certainly had no shortage of supporters. The agtech firm has raised north of $100 million, culminating with a $53 million Series C announced in September of last year. But earlier this week, the robotic agtech startup instituted widespread layoffs. All told, 50 jobs were cut this week, a figure that amounts to nearly half of the company’s staff of “just over 100 people.”
getnews.info
RBITO announced its first overseas center in Malaysia officially venturing to Asia Market
RBITO is founded in the United Kingdom specializing in the research and development of artificial intelligence technology. In addition to a team with more than 10 years of experience in technology development and investment analysis, it also holds artificial intelligence, neuroscience and artificial machinery technology from Oxford University, Stanford University and Harvard University. Apart from focusing in the development and research, the company’s management discovered the potential of sports event arbitration, as sports events market continue to grow despite the raging global Covid-19 pandemic. With a recent statistics shows that the global sports events market in 2021 is valued at 74.2 billion US dollars, and the growth rate is expected to be an average of 10.2% per annum.
