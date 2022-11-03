ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

Largest Chip Manufacturer Suspends Work for Chinese Startup

To comply with regulations limiting certain chipmaking technology transfers to China, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), has suspended its production of advanced silicon for the Chinese startup Biren Technology, according to Bloomberg News. Announced by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security...
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Made in Africa Recognized by Two Sustainability Standards

Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), an initiative for sustainably grown African cotton, has been officially recognized by Green Button and has been confirmed as an accredited source of raw materials for Cradle to Cradle certification. The acknowledgement by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), which administers Green Button, pertains to CmiA cotton as a sustainable natural fiber. In addition to meeting the human-rights and environmental-protection criteria of the government-run textile certification label Green Button 2.0, licensed companies must apply the meta-label approach to prove that they produce their products sustainably. This recognition means that more than 90 companies...
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
OHIO STATE
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
The Guardian

Japan makes squid farming breakthrough as wild catches plummet

Scientists in Japan say they have developed a groundbreaking method of farming squid that could solve shortages of the seafood staple, amid warnings from environmental groups that aquaculture is incompatible with the animal’s welfare. Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) say their system produced a...
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
Interesting Engineering

China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines

The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
TechCrunch

Iron Ox lays off 50, amounting to nearly half its staff

Bay Area-based Iron Ox has certainly had no shortage of supporters. The agtech firm has raised north of $100 million, culminating with a $53 million Series C announced in September of last year. But earlier this week, the robotic agtech startup instituted widespread layoffs. All told, 50 jobs were cut this week, a figure that amounts to nearly half of the company’s staff of “just over 100 people.”
getnews.info

RBITO announced its first overseas center in Malaysia officially venturing to Asia Market

RBITO is founded in the United Kingdom specializing in the research and development of artificial intelligence technology. In addition to a team with more than 10 years of experience in technology development and investment analysis, it also holds artificial intelligence, neuroscience and artificial machinery technology from Oxford University, Stanford University and Harvard University. Apart from focusing in the development and research, the company’s management discovered the potential of sports event arbitration, as sports events market continue to grow despite the raging global Covid-19 pandemic. With a recent statistics shows that the global sports events market in 2021 is valued at 74.2 billion US dollars, and the growth rate is expected to be an average of 10.2% per annum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy