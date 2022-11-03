ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

[Photo Story] Pennsylvania Electoral Candidates Campaign In State College

Ahead of this year’s elections, Pennsylvania’s electoral candidates visited State College this week to raise awareness for their respective campaigns. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano held his “Restore Freedom” Tour at C3 Sports in State College Tuesday. Before the rally started, videos and upbeat music played...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

No. 16 Penn State football rushes past Indiana for Big Ten win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton gave No. 16 Penn State a knockout ground game Saturday. The combination was too much for Indiana. Allen ran for 86 yards and a season-high three scores, Singleton added 73 yards rushing and another touchdown and the two freshmen helped the Nittany Lions rout the Hoosiers 45-14.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman Hold ‘Rally In The Valley’ Event At Old Main

With Election Day quickly approaching, Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman held a “Rally in the Valley” campaign event on Wednesday evening at Old Main. A number of other notable folks were in attendance, too, including lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis, State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities

Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
ALTOONA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lower Dauphin and Boiling Springs win District 3 field hockey crowns

HARRISBURG (Video courtesy of WPMT Fox 43) - Lower Dauphin and Boiling Springs captured District 3 Class 3A and 1A titles on Saturday at Central Dauphin MS. The Falcons handed Wilson only their second loss of the season with 3-2 overtime victory in the 3A championship matchup. Emma Staron had tied things up in regulation for the Bulldogs when she converted a penalty stroke with seconds remaining. Katelyn Strawser scored just the game-winner just over a minute into OT.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA

