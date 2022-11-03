Read full article on original website
Global warming in the Arctic increases megafires on the permafrost
The Siberian Arctic experienced an unusual number of fires in 2019 and 2020. This raised concerns in the scientific community, as the Arctic has large areas of permafrost, a permanently frozen layer of subsoil that accumulates large amounts of carbon. Fires damage the permafrost and contribute to the release of carbon emissions in the form of greenhouse gases.
Belgium-sized fires destroying the Arctic due to global warming
Global warming is driving an exponential increase in megafires across the Arctic, new research warns.In 2020, fires destroyed an area almost as big as Belgium as fire rates in the Siberian Arctic exceeded those of the last four decades.The number of fires was seven times higher than the average since 1982, according to the study.Scientists attributed this dramatic increase to rising temperatures as the summer of 2020 was the warmest in the last 40 years.Approximately 4.7 million hectares burned between 2019 and 2020, resulting in total emissions of 412.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gases.The increase of fires has had...
Major Glaciers, Including Yosemite, Could Disappear by 2050, Report Says
According to a new UNESCO report, some of the earth’s most iconic glaciers will completely vanish by 2050 due to global warming. These glaciers include those in the Italian Dolomites, Yosemite, and Yellowstone. In addition, glaciers in Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania will also disappear. The United Nations cultural agency...
Huge glacier melt and fast rising seas amid hottest eight years on record – WMO
The past eight years are on track to be the hottest on record – bringing ever more dramatic and deadly impacts of climate change, the UN has said.Sea level rise is accelerating, the melting of Europe’s Alpine glaciers shattered records and devastating floods, drought and heatwaves hit in 2022, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said.As the latest international climate talks, Cop27, kick off in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the UN’s weather and climate body released its annual state of the global climate report with yet another warning that the target to limit temperature rises to 1.5C was “barely within reach”.Countries agreed...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Why the Jewish People Are the Rightful Owners of the Land of Israel | Opinion
Before the establishment of the State of Israel, the only people who called themselves "Palestinians" were the Jews.
Western Tank Helping Destroy Iranian Drones at Center of Ammo Dispute
Switzerland rejected German appeals to supply ammunition for the Gepard tanks that Ukraine can use to combat drones.
What Are ‘Endorheic Lakes’ and How Are They Formed?
There are many types of lakes that are organized by how they are formed, how they are fed, how water leaves the lake, as well as other factors. For example, glacial lakes are formed by glacial activity. In this article, we will discover what endorheic lakes are, how they form,...
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
By the end of the century, Africa is predicted to have the largest economy in the world
Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential. Africa is the world's youngest continent, but it also has huge untapped potential possibly larger than any other continent. It has a population of 1.216 billion people, more than half of whom live in sub-Saharan Africa.
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
The 7 Snowiest States in the United States
The United States spans a large swath of land ranging from desert to snowy mountains. The country contains one of the world’s hottest places, and each state experiences extreme weather in a totally different way. Some states get very little snow annually while others get blanketed for months. There...
Ukrainians and Iranians Have the Same Enemy. They Should Have the Same Ally.
If, at this very moment, George Washington could choose the most rightful heirs to his legacy, I like to think he would pick the people of Ukraine and Iran. As divided as Americans currently are in their great experiment with democracy, Ukrainians and Iranians are showing nothing but certainty and valor in their struggle for the very same rights that undergird the republic that Washington helped establish.
Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power
MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
Rich countries pressed to pay for driving climate change
The question of what the rich countries that contributed most to climate change might owe poorer ones now suffering the consequences — not just as a philosophical exercise, but in dollars and cents — looms over the upcoming COP27 climate summit. Why it matters: With world leaders and...
These glaciers are on track to disappear within the next 30 years, new report shows
CNN — The climate crisis is touching nearly every region of the world. But perhaps one of the most visible indicators of its impact is its effect on Earth’s iconic glaciers, a major source of freshwater supply. Glaciers have been melting at a breakneck pace in recent decades, leading to around 20% of global sea level rise since 2000.
China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has unveiled a model of an FH-97A that is almost a direct replica of the Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman drone, now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, according to a report of The Drive published on Thursday. Developed for RAAF. The...
Russian Forces Follow the Nazi Playbook in Evacuation of Occupied Kherson
With Russian forces evacuating the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, local media on Thursday reported that Kremlin troops had blown up communications towers and abandoned checkpoints in the area before retreating.Images shared on social media show what appears to be the twisted remains of destroyed towers in the partially-occupied Kherson Oblast on the western side of the Dnipro River.Online observers have likened the alleged tactics of destroying civilian infrastructure as enemy forces approach to the infamous “Nero Decree” issued by Adolf Hitler in March 1945. The order—named after the Roman emperor who ruled during the Great Fire of Rome in...
