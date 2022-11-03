Global warming is driving an exponential increase in megafires across the Arctic, new research warns.In 2020, fires destroyed an area almost as big as Belgium as fire rates in the Siberian Arctic exceeded those of the last four decades.The number of fires was seven times higher than the average since 1982, according to the study.Scientists attributed this dramatic increase to rising temperatures as the summer of 2020 was the warmest in the last 40 years.Approximately 4.7 million hectares burned between 2019 and 2020, resulting in total emissions of 412.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gases.The increase of fires has had...

