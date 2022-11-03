Read full article on original website
Google wants to give you the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. They look similar to their predecessor, but Google has refined almost every aspect of these phones to deliver an overall better experience. If you have been looking to get your hands on the latest Pixel phones for a while, you can now practically get one for free. As a part of its early holiday deal, Google is offering trade-in discounts of up to $900 on the Pixel 7 Pro and up to $600 on the Pixel 7.
Android Authority
The Google Home app on the Pixel Watch is a good start, but I want more
Why can't I organize the list of devices or tap to turn on my TV?. The new Google Home app on Wear OS garnered a lot of interest before it launched on the new Pixel Watch and then made its way to other smartwatches in the Android ecosystem. For now, Google is clear about the app’s scope: A “Preview” notice is prominently displayed, just to ease you into the potential bugs and missing features. But preview or stable, we like dissecting Android-related novelties, so that’s what we’re going to do.
Android Authority
How to use Audio Message Transcription on Google Pixel phones
Audio messages are helpful, but they can get very annoying at times. You can’t listen to them in an office full of coworkers, for example, or in a classroom. Regardless of your reasons, Google has introduced a feature that transcribes voice messages. Let’s show you how to use Audio Message Transcription on Google Pixel phones.
ZDNet
Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones
I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
Android Authority
The Pixel Watch is pretty cool, but I would never buy it
If you get one for free, you'll be happy. If you pay for it, you will probably be disappointed. We’ve been waiting years for Google to launch its first wearable. After all this time, we finally got what we wanted with the Google Pixel Watch, which launched earlier in October alongside the Google Pixel 7 series. It is, without a doubt, one of the most hyped tech products of 2022.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Android Authority
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
Android Authority
AI image generator DALL-E is coming to your apps
Developers can now use OpenAI's API to integrate DALL-E into their apps. AI image generator DALL-E can now integrate directly into your apps through the new DALL-E API. Users now have full ownership rights of the images they create. Images can now be organized in multiple collections and shared publicly...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
RIP Google Hangouts. You will be missed. Welcome to the 457th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. The EU’s Digital Markets Act is going into a six-month implementation phase. Basically, if a company is identified as a gatekeeper, it has to open up its services and platforms. Some apps and services might need to be changed, including Google Play, iMessage, and others. Keep an eye out, and let’s see what happens.
Lowe's just dropped early Black Friday discounts—shop 40+ deals on DeWalt, Samsung and GE
Lowe's has tons of Black Friday deals available right now. Save big on Samsung and GE home appliances and score discounts on DeWalt and Kobalt tools.
Android Authority
The best E-Ink tablets: Do more than reading!
Why conform with either a tablet or an eReader? Get both in one!. E-Ink readers are great for consuming written content, but they usually can’t do much more. This is why most people opt for an eye-straining, battery-sucking tablet with access to apps, a browser, and more. What if you could find a hybrid, though? Today we’re taking a look at the best E-Ink tablets around.
Android Authority
Samsung Dropship promises easier cross-platform file sharing
Samsung's latest Good Lock module has a number of limitations though. Samsung Korea has announced a new Good Lock module called Dropship. This tool enables easier file-sharing across Android, iOS, and the web. It does have a few significant limitations, though. Android devices have Nearby Share and interoperable OEM-branded solutions...
Android Authority
You still really don't need that Google Pixel 7 30W fast charger
Last year’s Pixel launch seemed to promise a significant boost to the charging speeds of Google’s phones, boasting a 30W charger requirement compared to the sluggish 18W from previous years. Some sleuthing revealed that the company wasn’t being entirely honest in its representation, with the Pixel 6 capped at 21W and the 6 Pro handing in 23W of peak power. Fine, but hardly the competitive power levels that the marketing materials initially promised.
Android Authority
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
Android Authority
I wish the Pixel Watch app was as powerful as the Galaxy Watch app
Google went 80% of the way to make this app awesome, then stopped. Google is phasing out the old generic Wear OS app that was compatible with all smartwatches running its operating system. Starting with Wear OS 3.0, every smartwatch maker will have to build their own companion app, including Google itself. That’s why you have to download a new app on your phone when setting up the new Pixel Watch. And although that app is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous Wear OS app, it still is, in my opinion, lagging behind the companion app Samsung provides for its wearables.
Women's Health
Amazon Has A Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands
Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you're on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there's a much simpler way than doom scrolling the mega retailer's endless inventory. If you're on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon's "secret" Overstock Outlet.
Android Authority
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
