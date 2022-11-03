EUGENE, Ore. — Last year, the Sheldon football team fell short of their state championship dreams. "It sucked. It was probably the worst feeling ever, but I think that game fueled a lot for this season and especially at this time of year, the same time, we just gotta bend together and play Irish football and I think we'll be successful," said Irish Senior Quarterback Brock Thomas.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO