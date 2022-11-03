Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news - live: Trump insists DeSantis is less popular as he ‘blames Melania’ for midterm flop
A furious Donald Trump spent the morning after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice as several of the candidates he endorsed in pivotal races came up short. Mr Trump is reportedly blaming his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz...
Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president race
Nygren's win with running mate Richelle Montoya puts an elected woman in the President and Vice President's office for the first time.
Comments / 0