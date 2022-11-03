Read full article on original website
Oregon sweeps Washington volleyball in three sets
The first of two games in a quick trip to the Oregon schools went quicker than the Washington volleyball team had hoped for. In just three quick sets, Oregon easily swept UW, as the Huskies failed to notch 20 points in a single set. Having defeated Oregon in Seattle less...
Washington women’s soccer ends regular season with Apple Cup win
There wasn’t a much better time for the Washington women’s soccer team to snap its road losing streak. Saturday afternoon, facing rival Washington State in the final conference game of the regular season, it was make-or-break for UW. A second half goal by freshman Kelsey Branson put the...
Washington women’s golf finishes 10th at Pac-12 Preview
It was trouble in paradise for the Huskies on their trip to the Big Island this week. The change to tropical scenery couldn’t resurrect the lowly start to the season for Washington women’s golf, with its tenth-place finish at the Pac-12 Preview marking the fourth consecutive tournament finish of 10th or worse.
Washington volleyball hits the road to face No. 16 Oregon and OSU
The No. 19 Washington volleyball team is looking to rebound after a difficult loss to No. 8 Stanford on Sunday. Despite the loss, the Huskies (16-6, 8-4 Pac-12) put up a good fight against the talented Stanford team, and fought valiantly for the match in a five-set battle. “Always proud...
Washington prepares for final game against Washington State
If there’s ever a game for the Washington women’s soccer team to win, it’s against its cross-state rivals: Washington State. The Huskies (9-6-3, 3-6-1 Pac-12) head to Pullman on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. to take on the Cougars (8-6-4, 2-5-3 Pac-12) for their final conference game of the season. Heading into the biggest rivalry game of the year, the Huskies will be determined to bounce back to form as they close out a rather inconsistent season.
Huskies celebrate seniors with Pac-12 on the line
Following its chaotic 3-3 draw against No. 6 Stanford on Oct. 30, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team sits one win away from its first conference championship since 2019 amid an unbeaten season already cemented in program history. Currently four points above second place Stanford, UW will host...
Instant: UW takes down No. 24 OSU in final seconds
A power outage only allowed Washington to shine far brighter Friday night. Early in the fourth quarter, Husky Stadium was engulfed in darkness, with the two teams deadlocked at 21. As the lights restored, so did the Huskies' offense, which put together a masterful final drive behind junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to take the lead for the first time of the night.
No. 1 Huskies clinch Pac-12 conference crown over Bruins
For the third time during his tenure as head coach of the Washington men’s soccer team, Jamie Clark has brought the Pac-12 championship to Seattle. “I should never have doubted them,” Clark said. “Those guys delivered. I was probably more nervous than them about getting it done.”
