Week 9 Fantasy Football Stats: Trade deadline recap, Rhamondre Stevenson hype & Eagles/Texans preview
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams.
This week, find out where the guys are ranking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for the rest of the season, how they feel each trade that happened over the last week will impact the fantasy football season, and whether Pittsburgh Steelers WR Deontae Johnson is overrated or not.
Later, listen as the guys preview a very lopsided Thursday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. Is there any fantasy value on the Houston side at all? How big of a game will Miles Sanders have? Listen to find out!
01:40 Buffalo Bills trade for Nyheim Hines
05:30 Minnesota Vikings trade for T.J. Hockenson
12:20 Dallas Cowboys
15:20 New York Giants
16:50 Kansas City Chiefs
19:15 Tennessee Titans
21:30 Baltimore Ravens
24:15 Miami Dolphins trade for Jeff Wilson (and Bradley Chubb)
27:30 New York Jets
31:10 Seattle Seahawks
33:00 Los Angeles Chargers & Atlanta Falcons
34:40 Cincinnati Bengals
36:30 New England Patriots
37:30 San Francisco 49ers
42:20 Washington Commanders
44:55 Indianapolis Colts
47:00 Los Angeles Rams
49:25 Arizona Cardinals
50:35 Chicago Bears trade for Chase Claypool
53:15 Cleveland Browns
54:25 Denver Broncos trade for Chase Edmonds
55:10 Green Bay Packers
56:00 New Orleans Saints
56:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57:30 Las Vegas Raiders
58:10 Carolina Panthers
59:15 Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Calvin Ridley
61:25 Pittsburgh Steelers
66:05 Detroit Lions
67:00 TNF Preview: Eagles at Texans
