President Joe Biden Rebukes 'Extremely Extreme' Republicans Who Joked About Paul Pelosi Attack

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden wasn't impressed by the lack of empathy from several Republicans who made light of the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi that occurred late last week.

"Look at the response of Republicans ... making jokes about it," Biden said at a recent speaking engagement at Golden Beach, Fla., earlier this week. "...these guys are extremely extreme."

As OK! previously reported, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, 82, was "violently assaulted" in their San Francisco, Calif., home on Friday, October 28, and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

REPRESENTATIVE CLAUDIA TENNEY BELIEVES JOE BIDEN IS 'NOT COMPETENT' IN HIS JOB: 'HE REMINDS ME OF A MADAME TUSSAUDS WAX FIGURE'

A spokesperson later said that despite suffering a skull fracture, he was "receiving excellent medical care" and was expected to recover, but that the incident itself is still "under investigation."

The Bidens quickly voiced their support for the venture capitalist in a statement given by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," Jean-Pierre said at the time. "He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected."

Following the horrific attack, many critics of the Pelosi family's politics took to social media to joke about tragic situation. Donald Trump Jr. even joined in, retweeting a picture of a pair of underwear and a hammer that was captioned: "Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready."

"The internet remains undefeated," he wrote along with the tweet, before poking fun at the current president's son. "Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant."

However, his father, Donald Trump, lamented the attack on businessman in a recent interview with Americano Media, before using the topic to call for Americans to support law enforcement so that cops can "solve the problem."

"With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing. Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago," he said. "We have to give the police back their dignity, their respect ... Because this country is out of control."

