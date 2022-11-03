ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Good Night Oppy review – cutesy Spielberg-assisted Mars documentary

By Lauren Mechling
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsfJn_0iwsSQgd00
Good Night Oppy © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC Photograph: © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Dusty, colder than cold, 142m miles away from the sun, Mars isn’t the most hospitable of environments. Nor is it the most universally compelling of film settings. Not everybody, after all, wants to go on a space odyssey, let alone one whose protagonists are robotic vehicles. Ryan White, the director of a feelgood documentary about a recent feat of American space exploration, came up with a solution: take a subject that is literally lifeless, and draw parallels – however improbable – to the human condition.

Related: Descendant review – powerful Netflix documentary on the legacy of slavery

Co-produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and narrated by Angela Bassett’s soothing voice, Good Night Oppy faithfully if somewhat cloyingly relays the story of a 1993 mission to Mars that was supposed to last for 90 days but ended up going for 15 years. Spirit and Opportunity, the marvelous machines at the heart of the movie, might look more like ostriches than people, with their long necks and camera eyes sitting on the sides of their boxy heads. But this is a film engineered to unleash swells of connection and emotion, and part of that involves presenting the rovers as adorable and quirky 5ft 2in humans.

White is a science geek, and he wants you to be one too. He imbues the identical twin rovers with their own personalities (Spirit, we’re told, is a rebel, while Oppy is an overachiever). And the scientists and engineers behind them are their mothers and fathers – and in this rendering they’re less Stem stars than vessels for the pride and the heartbreak that are endemic to parenthood.

They come on camera to transmute the ineffable magic of space exploration into something more easily digestible. A range of Nasa affiliates who could lead graduate-level seminars in aerospace robotics and Martian geology show up to impart lessons of the heart: landing a rover on a distant planet is like childbirth. Building one is like having a baby in the NICU. Ageing rovers get arthritis, suffer memory problems and get gray hair (as one likens the dust that builds up between the cables to). Rovers – they’re just like us!

The talking heads are a warm and emotionally expansive bunch. Their fondness for the project that defined their careers – and held the public’s attention – is palpable. Lest the verbal cues fail to work viewers into a state of awe and wonder, Blake Neely’s score ensures that the mood never dip from its lofty heights.

One wonders if the rovers really needed such an anthropomorphic assist. Were the stakes not high enough? Mars was already a graveyard of failed rovers when the pair set off for space. Oppy and Spirit endured solar fires, dust devils and a mishap where one got its – sorry, her – wheels stuck in sand. Their mission was to survey the landscape for signs of water. Such clues would indicate that life may have thrived on the planet. Outfitted with cameras, they beamed images back to ground control. (They also took selfies.)

The least conventional part of the film is the photorealistic CGI a team of 28 makers used to recreate the surface of Mars. Hollywood films set on the planet are often shot in the desert, but this novel technique renders a mesmerizing landscape, a fascinatingly unfamiliar expanse of swells set against a sepulchral sky. The scenes are so realistic that most viewers probably won’t notice that the scenes with the rovers are a simulation. Outer space heads will go wild.

For those of us with more earthbound predilections, the scenes chronicling the scientists’ adventure as it played out down below are affecting. Captured on archival footage, seen in their Spotlight-era fashions, these visionaries can be seen frowning when the mission is losing luster, and rejoicing when a signal drops down from the great beyond. The images speak for themselves; no metaphors required.

White’s decision to focus on human emotion comes at the expense of some loftier concepts bound up in the story. Why do we invest billions of dollars in discovering whether we’re alone in the universe? If, as evidence suggests, Mars was once a wet planet, how do we be the stewards of our own planet in a way that ensures that rovers don’t eventually come exploring the carcass that was formerly called Earth?

White’s film is calibrated to make excellent viewing for family movie night or perhaps an elementary school science class learning about Perseverance, the latest robot geologist to roam Mars. In addition to being testament to the power of cute, Good Night Oppy might inspire a new generation to reach for the stars.

  • Good Night Oppy is in cinemas from 4 November and on Amazon Prime Video from 23 November.

• This article was amended on 3 November 2022. Mars is 142m miles from the sun, not 139,000 miles as an earlier version said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Living review – Kazuo Ishiguro elegantly adapts 1950s mortality tale

Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood give deeply affecting performances in this melancholy, understated tale of mortality and lost youth based on Kurosawa’s classic film, Ikiru. Sentiment and understatement meet in this beautifully melancholy (end-of-) life drama, based on Akira Kurosawa’s low-key 1952 gem, Ikiru. Elegantly directed by South African film-maker Oliver Hermanus (who helmed the 2019 adaptation of André Carl van der Merwe’s autobiographical Moffie) and boasting deeply affecting performances from national treasure Bill Nighy and rising star Aimee Lou Wood (regular of the hit Netflix series Sex Education), this deceptively gentle 50s-set film addresses weighty matters of life and death with a winning simplicity that is hard to resist.
The Guardian

Sherlock Holmes: The Valley of Fear review – an elegant last adventure

“If this is to be our final adventure …” says Holmes to Watson pointedly in this adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s final novel about the detective duo. Blackeyed Theatre’s production, filmed at the Wilde theatre in Bracknell, is currently on tour but also available to watch online. Adapted and directed by Nick Lane, it works with the usual tropes: a murder, a manor house and a coded letter that sets Holmes and Watson off the blocks. But a parallel story, set among a thuggish “Secret Society” in the Pennsylvanian Vermissa Valley gives it an unusual twist.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

Guy Fawkes review – a gunpowder plot that sparks but doesn’t catch fire

By the end of the performance, a tang of pyrotechnics hangs in the air and the auditorium is hazy with smoke from the snaking lines of little flames that, only a moment ago, licked their way across the stage towards 36 barrels of gunpowder (plus one of home-brew, flavoured with “pig’s anus packed with burnt hair”). The Gunpowder Plot is, indeed, as the programme proclaims, an “explosive” subject for this comedy with “a Blackadder feel” (and a touch of Horrible Histories). The production itself, though, is something of a damp squib: a series of sketches rather than a fully developed comedy.
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

I saw Sharon’s photo in my family tree and yelled, ‘Oh my god, that’s the lady from the office!’

I’m a high school English teacher and I met Sharon when I started working at my current school. Sharon was one of the ladies in our student services office, so I’d meet her every morning when I went to pick up my roll, or if I just needed to check in about something. She was my first point of call every morning. I thought she was lovely. She was incredibly approachable. If I ever had any quick questions about anything, I never felt afraid to ask her. We’d have a chat every morning and got along really well.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

494K+
Followers
113K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy