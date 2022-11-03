7th District candidates discuss abortion, crime, inflation

The race for the Wisconsin 7th District congressional seat pits incumbent Republican Tom Tiffany of Minocqua against Democrat and Lac du Flambeau small businessman Richard “Dick” Ausman in the Nov. 8 general election.

Both candidates took part in a Daily Press interview responding to identical questions. Their responses follow:

Should the 1849 Wisconsin abortion ban be enforced?

TIFFANY: I believe that is a legislative decision. I am pro-life. I believe that we can protect both the life of the unborn as well as the life of the mother and I urge people to read the Dobbs decision, which overturns Roe vs. Wade. I think it’s important to read the decision, because it simply overturns Roe vs. Wade and returns the decision to the people. The democratic process will now decide what the abortion position is in each state, and I think that is what it should be.

AUSMAN: No. I think Roe vs. Wade or a similar law needs to be codified by the federal government. Our Founding Fathers and mothers were very faith-based, but they were very insistent that we were to be formed as a secular nation. We all have the ability to worship when where and how we choose, but we do not have the ability to impose our religious beliefs on others, and that is what happens with abortion. The government has no business inserting itself into the most personal decision that a woman will ever make.

How should Congress address inflation?

TIFFANY: I believe there are three things that are driving inflation. One is excessive deficit spending. We are $30 trillion in debt in America. That is a large part of what is driving this and it is time to get back to balanced budgeting. We need to reward work rather than welfare. We have the lowest workforce participation rate in decades. That is because the incentives are to not work. We need to return the incentives for people to work. The third thing is to bring down energy prices by producing more energy here in America.

AUSMAN: My opponent, Tom Tiffany, will say that it is Biden’s fault, but we have had three cataclysmic events happen to this country. Number one is the pandemic, something we have not had to deal with for 100 years. Number two is what has happened to employment. A lot of people have not come back to work and a lot of the supply chains have been disrupted. A lot of truck drivers have not returned to trucking, baby boomers finally deciding to retire. Then you have Russia invading the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and that is what has hit oil prices. Everything outside of natural fibers is made from petroleum products. So when the price of fossil fuels increases, the cost of everything goes up. We’ve had this huge spiral of inflation where so much of it is out of our control. We need to change our industries so we are not making things out of fossil fuels, and then we won’t be able to be held hostage by OPEC. We need to move to green energy.

How should Congress address gas prices?

TIFFANY: We need to produce our energy here at home. America is successful when it has low energy costs. When we don’t, the nation suffers — it is weak. If we are going to have a strong America, we need to have energy independence here in the United Sates, and we had that just two years ago. And now we have President Biden begging the Saudis to produce more oil. We shouldn’t beg anybody to produce energy, all you have to do is ask Americans to produce it and they will.

AUSMAN: Biden has done about the only thing you can do, releasing oil from the petroleum reserves. There has been talk about suspending the gas tax. That is one thing that government can do to bring immediate relief. The other thing is putting pressure on the oil companies. There is price gouging going on and my opponent voted against the gasoline price-gouging act. All we can do is guilt these oil companies who are making the greatest amount of money they have ever made while we are subsidizing them. They need to be doing something to help us.

How would you address crime?

TIFFANY: There are two things that need to stop. One is the defund the police movement and the other is prosecutors being weak on crime, letting people out on low or no bail. We need the citizenry of our country, including our elected officials, to once again treat law enforcement with respect, to urge them to do their jobs. Until we get back to allowing law enforcement to do their jobs, to prevent crime, we are going to continue to have a lawless America. The other critical factor is that prosecutors need to prosecute crime. They are leaving law enforcement out to hang sometimes when you have district attorneys like the one in Milwaukee County who let people out on low bail, like Mr. Brooks who is on trial for killing six people in the Waukesha Christmas parade last year (Brooks was convicted after this interview). He was out on low bail. If these district attorneys are not doing their jobs, law enforcement is not able to do their job either.

AUSMAN: We need more law enforcement officers. We just had a community policing bill that Tom Tiffany voted against, which was to help departments with less than 125 employees or fewer to retain and hire new employees. It’s the same thing as with the pandemic. A lot of these folks have left. They were put in really difficult positions with some of the unrest. You had law enforcement that were killed defending our capitol, yet you have Tom Tiffany who thinks nothing happened, but you had law enforcement die and who were severely injured. I am not here to defund them, I am here to back them because they are our best friends.

Discuss Tiffany’s letter to Nancy Pelosi asking for an investigation into allegations that Biden pressured Saudi Arabia not to raise oil prices until after the November election, which he said could be a violation of federal law.

TIFFANY: The Saudis revealed a couple of weeks ago that the Biden administration came to them to delay their production cuts for a month. What would that delay have been for? It would have been until after election day. The Saudis told President Biden to pound sand and said no. It was clearly meant to influence this election, and we are not allowed to take contributions from a foreign entity. Would this have been an in-kind contribution if the Saudis had followed through on the request of the Biden Administration? All was asking is for Speaker Pelosi to have a full investigation and require the documents be put forward from the Biden administration that may be germane to this issue.

AUSMAN: I read the Saudi press release and it just said that they asked them something about a month. We need to have more detail on that to find out what exactly was meant by that. If someone did ask them to hold off prices for a month, perhaps something was done that was incorrect. If that was done for election purposes, it shouldn’t have been done. But I haven’t seen the clarification of exactly what that means. That is a question that needs to be dug into. I don’t know where the politics is being played on this but we need to find out more. I don’t think there is enough known about that document to draw a conclusion from it.

Are there any other issues you think are important for voters in the district to know about?

TIFFANY: People know what the problems are out there at this point. And I believe it is important for us to talk about solutions. I belong to a group that has crafted a balanced budget and put that forth so people can see it. It is important to have that balanced budget. I have put forth bills to get us back to energy independence. I also think the border continues to be a huge issue. It is costing the American people billions of dollars. There are national security concerns. We have had a record number of people with terrorist ties come into America in the last year. Our government as a result of the Biden administrations actions has at least complicity turned our government into one of the largest human trafficking in the history of the world. Our southern border is no longer controlled by the United States of America, the Mexican cartels control it. The fentanyl poisonings that are happening in Wisconsin, much of it is happening because our borders are wide open at this point.

AUSMAN: Tom Tiffany has missed 350% more votes than the average congressperson in the last Congress, and he’s on track to do the same again this Congress. The district deserves someone who is going to show up and do their job. They also deserve someone who is going to vote in their interests. And then he outright lies. I never know what to believe what is coming out of his mouth. He is saying that fentanyl poisoning is the number one cause of death in Oneida County. Well, it’s nowhere near that. Cancer and heart disease are number one. Fentanyl is like seventh or whatever. The guy just spouts falsities and lies and makes it like he’s breathing. That is not acceptable as a legislator, not to be able to know whether they are telling you the truth.