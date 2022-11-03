Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
captimes.com
New city amendment proposes $6 million for Madison Public Market
City council members Syed Abbas, District 12, and Regina Vidaver, District 5, are proposing a $6 million budget amendment to fund the endangered Madison Public Market after a $5.2 million budget gap has left the project’s fate up in the air. The amendment, shared with the Cap Times, adds...
‘Behind the Build’ showcases effort to construct Madison home from insulated concrete forms
MADISON, Wis. — Habitat for Humanity of Dane County and several partner organizations gathered in Madison Thursday to showcase their work building an affordable house out of insulated concrete forms. The project marks the first home Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, the Build with Strength Coalition and local supplier partners have built out of the forms. The energy-efficient forms...
Gas prices surge 40 cents in the last week in Madison
Gas prices in Wisconsin are averaging about $3.86 per gallon, but Dane County and the Madison metro area are seeing prices even higher than that, averaging about $3.95 per gallon on Friday.
fox47.com
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
Over 20,000 in-person absentee voters have gone to polls in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Over 20,000 people have voted in-person absentee in Madison as of Saturday morning, according to the City Clerk’s Office. In total, 20,806 Madison voters have cast an in-person absentee ballot since early voting opened last week. Additionally, of the more than 57,000 absentee ballots that have been issued, 51,232 have been returned. Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison...
WBAY Green Bay
54th Assembly District race could shape balance of power in Madison
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate races are getting the most attention ahead of election day, but some other races in our area could have a significant impact on the political control of the state for the next several years. In the race for the 54th...
WBAY Green Bay
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
nbc15.com
Dane County Farmers Market Holiday Markets coming to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Farmers Market is bringing Holiday Markets to Monona Terrace starting later in November. Four Holiday Markets will be held at Monona Terrace starting on Nov. 19 that will feature a special selection for the holiday season. The Holiday Markets will be held on...
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
whitewaterbanner.com
Dollar General Store Under Construction
Construction is underway at the roundabout on the east side of town for a building that will house a Dollar General store. The property is across Bluff Road from the Kwik Trip. Since the property was purchased from the city last year, the Common Council was able to have input towards the goal of more desirable design specifications than are found in many of the stores. When the Plan and Architectural Review Commission reviewed the site plan, the planning consultant, Sonja Kruesel of Vandewalle & Associates, mentioned that, “the building materials and architectural presentation of this development exceeds that of many Dollar General stores. The proposed structure includes lap siding and gabled roofs, false dormers, masonry, cupola, glass windows and a vented soffit atop the roof among other features.”
fox47.com
UW law expert: Ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On...
midwestliving.com
Why Wisconsin Supper Clubs Just Keep Getting Better With Age
"We have to get an after-dinner drink," says a woman in a chic black-and-gold jacket. "We're celebrating, remember?" It's a Tuesday evening at The Butterfly Club in Beloit, Wisconsin, and three friends at a window table are reminiscing over dinner. The occasion? The 53rd anniversary of the couple in the group. As they chatter about old memories, they keep coming back to nights spent at the nearly 100-year-old supper club.
No I.P.A.s Allowed At 2023 Wisconsin Beer Festival
You're going to want to reserve the third Saturday in July to check out this massive beer fest that was just announced for Beloit, Wisconsin next summer. The Lager Than Life (A+ name) festival just announced that it will return for its second year to the surging southern Wisconsin town.
Waukesha County referendums on ballot confusing some voters
When Waukesha County voters head to the polls many are finding the two referendums on the ballot hard to understand.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Madison 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Madison 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Madison, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Madison as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
veronapress.com
Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation
Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
nbc15.com
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
