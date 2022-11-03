ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Supervisors Amend Measure S, Remove Cultivation Tax for 2022 and 2023

This week, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors decided to lift the Measure S marijuana cultivation tax for two years, with the ballot language to be revised in the next 24 months. They voted after having heard over two dozen public comments, all from people representing various parts of the cannabis community, most passionately articulating why they supported a complete elimination of the Measure S cannabis excise tax.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant

EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Expanding Food Recovery

Edible food recovery isn't a new concept in Humboldt County. Many local nonprofit organizations already have a system in place to take food donations from grocery stores and restaurants, and use it to feed those in need. Food for People, Humboldt's principal food bank, estimates 336,000 to 500,000 pounds of donated food are collected per year from businesses. But with the passing of California Senate Bill 1383 mandating the creation and regulation of this type of program, Humboldt's food recovery systems will only become more efficient and organized, creating a more robust countywide program.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

North Coast organic dairies seeking financial relief from drought

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is urging state and federal leaders to help local organic dairies at risk of going out of business. This comes as drought conditions and a rise in animal feed costs have created challenges for dairy farms. Western Organix United State Diaries, a co-op of local family farms, asked the board to sign a letter of support to seek financial aid.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more

The elimination of ‘Measure S’ county cannabis taxes for two years, an all-ages pride event in Eureka with a drag show prompted anti-LGBTQ discrimination, the reluctant addition of a 2024 ballot initiative that would nix any new cannabis farms and nix farms over 10,000 square feet, a now-former Eureka High basketball coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, a former basketball player for Cal Poly Humboldt’s women’s team accused the coach’s husband of sexually assaulting her last season, around 30 residents at an RV park in Manila were given days to find new homes, Arcata City Council reelection hopeful Brett Watson was arrested again, Arcata voters will decide on flying an earth flag above the USA flag on November 8, charges were official dropped in a case stemming from a nationally viral incident following Arcata’s 2017 Oyster Fest, PG&E continues to face criticism over local transmission limits especially in SoHum, the announcement of a new healthcare-education hub for CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles left Twitter and posted about her hometown Eureka show on other social networks, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub

“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

College of the Redwoods Names New Art Building After Floyd Bettiga

This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods will name the art gallery in its new Creative Arts Complex in honor of Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga; it was announced at the CR Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 1. Board member Sally Biggins...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka

The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Trouble on the Line: The Reality Part 2

"We know now that the railroad should have gone east to Red Bluff." Last week, we looked at the 1907 decision to route Eureka's railroad connection with the outside world down the Middle Fork of the Eel River. It was problematic from the start. For many years, Northwestern Pacific Railroad repair crews were out every day during winter months. Quoting railroad researcher Josh Buck (now director of the Clarke Museum), "floods of biblical proportions, one of which caused over 30 miles of track to be swept away in a matter of days, proved to be tremendously detrimental to the railroad." Further north under the Scotia Bluffs (another dubious choice of route, deserving a column of its own), three railwaymen lost their lives in January of 1953 when a massive landslide swept the 80-ton locomotive in which they were riding into the Eel River. You can see a monument honoring them in Fortuna.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Burglary arrest in Arcata

ARCATA, Ca.- Two men are arrested for a burglary in Arcata. Thursday night just before 9 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a burglary at a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road. A vehicle was seen leaving the unoccupied residence with a stolen...
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy