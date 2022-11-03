Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supervisors Amend Measure S, Remove Cultivation Tax for 2022 and 2023
This week, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors decided to lift the Measure S marijuana cultivation tax for two years, with the ballot language to be revised in the next 24 months. They voted after having heard over two dozen public comments, all from people representing various parts of the cannabis community, most passionately articulating why they supported a complete elimination of the Measure S cannabis excise tax.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
North Coast Journal
Expanding Food Recovery
Edible food recovery isn't a new concept in Humboldt County. Many local nonprofit organizations already have a system in place to take food donations from grocery stores and restaurants, and use it to feed those in need. Food for People, Humboldt's principal food bank, estimates 336,000 to 500,000 pounds of donated food are collected per year from businesses. But with the passing of California Senate Bill 1383 mandating the creation and regulation of this type of program, Humboldt's food recovery systems will only become more efficient and organized, creating a more robust countywide program.
krcrtv.com
North Coast organic dairies seeking financial relief from drought
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is urging state and federal leaders to help local organic dairies at risk of going out of business. This comes as drought conditions and a rise in animal feed costs have created challenges for dairy farms. Western Organix United State Diaries, a co-op of local family farms, asked the board to sign a letter of support to seek financial aid.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Encourages Garberville Fire Protection District Voters to Approve Expansion of Service Area
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more
The elimination of ‘Measure S’ county cannabis taxes for two years, an all-ages pride event in Eureka with a drag show prompted anti-LGBTQ discrimination, the reluctant addition of a 2024 ballot initiative that would nix any new cannabis farms and nix farms over 10,000 square feet, a now-former Eureka High basketball coach was accused of raping a teenage girl, a former basketball player for Cal Poly Humboldt’s women’s team accused the coach’s husband of sexually assaulting her last season, around 30 residents at an RV park in Manila were given days to find new homes, Arcata City Council reelection hopeful Brett Watson was arrested again, Arcata voters will decide on flying an earth flag above the USA flag on November 8, charges were official dropped in a case stemming from a nationally viral incident following Arcata’s 2017 Oyster Fest, PG&E continues to face criticism over local transmission limits especially in SoHum, the announcement of a new healthcare-education hub for CR and Cal Poly Humboldt, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles left Twitter and posted about her hometown Eureka show on other social networks, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub
“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Says Kimberley White Will Be Inclusive if Elected to Arcata City Council
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Arts Council Members Can Now Submit A Piece of Artwork for the Member Exhibition on November 17th
The Annual Humboldt Arts Council Member Exhibition at the Morris Graves Museum of Art is a juried exhibition designed to highlight the fabulous art being produced by HAC artist members!. Artists are invited to submit one piece of artwork for consideration to be included in this year’s exhibition. Open to...
kymkemp.com
College of the Redwoods Names New Art Building After Floyd Bettiga
This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods will name the art gallery in its new Creative Arts Complex in honor of Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga; it was announced at the CR Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 1. Board member Sally Biggins...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: LGBTQ Community and Allies Defend Recent Redwood Pride Event, Council Approves Homeless Action Plan, and More
The Eureka City Council and Mayor Susan Seaman donned colors of the rainbow during Tuesday’s council meeting to stand in solidarity with Humboldt’s LGBTQ+ community, in response to a recent onslaught of hateful and transphobic public outbursts and social media posts from a small group of local individuals.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
kymkemp.com
Vote for a Non-Profit Recipient of the Northcoast Co-op Seeds for Change Round-Up Program
Voting is underway to choose the top nine out of 39 local nonprofit organizations who applied to be part of the Co-op’s Seeds for Change Round-up Program. There are voting stations in the Arcata and Eureka Co-ops, as well as the option to vote online at northcoast.coop/vote. Started in...
kymkemp.com
Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
kymkemp.com
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
kymkemp.com
Providence Announces Chief Nursing Officer for St. Joseph Hosptial and Redwood Memorial Hospital
After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to announce that Naydu Lucas, DNP, MBA, MSN has joined the organization and will serve as the chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. “Naydu is an inspirational and innovative health care...
North Coast Journal
Trouble on the Line: The Reality Part 2
"We know now that the railroad should have gone east to Red Bluff." Last week, we looked at the 1907 decision to route Eureka's railroad connection with the outside world down the Middle Fork of the Eel River. It was problematic from the start. For many years, Northwestern Pacific Railroad repair crews were out every day during winter months. Quoting railroad researcher Josh Buck (now director of the Clarke Museum), "floods of biblical proportions, one of which caused over 30 miles of track to be swept away in a matter of days, proved to be tremendously detrimental to the railroad." Further north under the Scotia Bluffs (another dubious choice of route, deserving a column of its own), three railwaymen lost their lives in January of 1953 when a massive landslide swept the 80-ton locomotive in which they were riding into the Eel River. You can see a monument honoring them in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
kiem-tv.com
Burglary arrest in Arcata
ARCATA, Ca.- Two men are arrested for a burglary in Arcata. Thursday night just before 9 p.m. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a burglary at a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road. A vehicle was seen leaving the unoccupied residence with a stolen...
