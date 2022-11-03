Read full article on original website
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Yale Daily News
Elis for Rachael announces non-profit status at mental health panel
The mental health advocacy group Elis for Rachael co-hosted a panel with the Yale Student Mental Health Association on Thursday Night, drawing over 50 students and alumni either in the New Haven Hotel or over Zoom. At the panel, the group announced its new status as an incorporated non-profit organization....
Yale Daily News
Center of Language Study Director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl to retire
Center of Language Study director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after serving in the position for over 15 years. Her retirement was announced by Dean of Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler in a faculty-wide email on Wednesday. Van Deusen-Scholl – a professor adjunct of linguistics – assumed the position in 2007.
Yale Daily News
Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor
After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
Bridgeport man celebrates 100 years, promotes historical awareness
Spend some time with retired steel worker and proud American John Tenn, and you'll quickly understand why his family says he's still quick on his feet mentally, despite being just days away from his 100th birthday.
Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
sheltonherald.com
Yale football overwhelms Brown in Ivy League blowout win, scores most points since 1929
NEW HAVEN — The Yale football team quickly silenced any doubters with a historic 69-17 win over Brown on Saturday at Yale Bowl to keep itself in the hunt for an Ivy League football title. This was Yale’s highest-scoring game since an 89-0 romp over Vermont in 1929.
Yale Daily News
Students prepare voting plans in midterm elections
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will open for voters for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide which party will control the House and Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term. Students have the option to vote in the Connecticut elections or to vote absentee in...
Bear attack highlights the need for controlling this population
In several years, the bear population will exceed 5,000 meaning they will be common sights on our roads and in our backyards.
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
News 8’s news director being inducted into the Silver Circle
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce. Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle. Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December. The Silver Circle is an honor society […]
milfordmirror.com
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut
(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
Yale Daily News
Guilford Democrat Sean Scanlon runs for Connecticut state comptroller
In his bid for the state comptroller seat, State Rep. Sean Scanlon hopes to pull from his experience in the Connecticut House of Representatives and at the Tweed New Haven Airport to equitably manage state finances. In the upcoming election on November 8, Connecticut residents will vote for six state...
Yale Daily News
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Yale sweeps Harvard, Dartmouth in first weekend of season
The No. 8 Yale women’s hockey team (2–0–0, 2–0–0 ECAC) returns to campus for its home opener after sweeping Harvard University (1–3–0, 1–3–0) and Dartmouth College (0–3–0, 0–3–0) on the road. This weekend, Yale will face off against No. 4 Quinnipiac University (9–0–0, 3–0–0) and No. 14 Princeton University (0–2–0, 0–2–0).
ctexaminer.com
Will you Support the Democratic Party of ‘Yes’ or the Republican Party of ‘No’?
No matter your politics, just about everyone agrees we live in extraordinary times. Democrats have sounded the alarm, locally and nationally, calling on us to work together as a community and address everything from crumbling schools to a warming climate. But time and again, with their words and their votes,...
7th Heaven: $77,777 CT Lottery Winner Purchased Ticket At Krauszer's In Cromwell
One lucky Connecticut resident has won $77,777 after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. The prize-winning "Triple Red 777s" ticket was bought by Hartford resident Jeffery Harris at Krauszers in Cromwell located at 117 Berlin Rd (Route 372), the CT Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The CT lottery also announced...
Want a Sandwich in the Slammer? Middletown Has a Jail-Themed Restaurant
Today is "National Sandwich Day" (11/3), a day that, according to National Day, is believed to be the namesake of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. This guy claims that he sort of came up with the very first "sandwich", or at least his chef did. To be clear,...
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
GoFundMe started for Bridgeport mom undergoing brain tumor treatment
A Bridgeport mom is undergoing treatment for an aggressive brain tumor operation that doctors say could leave her deaf or paralyzed.
Yale Daily News
VOLLEYBALL: Mighty Bulldogs to play at Penn, Princeton
The Yale women’s volleyball team (18–1, 10–0 Ivy) nears the end of their season with a win streak of 16 games. The Bulldogs have dominated league play. In their 10 victories against other Ivies, they have won 30 sets and lost only five. This weekend, they travel...
