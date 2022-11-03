ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Daily News

Elis for Rachael announces non-profit status at mental health panel

The mental health advocacy group Elis for Rachael co-hosted a panel with the Yale Student Mental Health Association on Thursday Night, drawing over 50 students and alumni either in the New Haven Hotel or over Zoom. At the panel, the group announced its new status as an incorporated non-profit organization....
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Center of Language Study Director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl to retire

Center of Language Study director Nelleke Van Deusen-Scholl will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year after serving in the position for over 15 years. Her retirement was announced by Dean of Faculty of Arts & Sciences Tamar Gendler in a faculty-wide email on Wednesday. Van Deusen-Scholl – a professor adjunct of linguistics – assumed the position in 2007.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Paul Bass ’82, a giant in local life, steps down as New Haven Independent editor

After 17 years, Paul Bass ’82 will step down from his role as editor of the New Haven Independent and return to full-time reporting. A lifelong reporter, Bass launched the Independent in 2005 after stints at various area papers. The paper’s online-only format and Bass’ strong community ties gave his scrappy newsroom a competitive edge against legacy papers in decline. Produced with a small budget and tight team of reporters, the Independent’s production of daily stories and deep-dive investigations have received national recognition from media experts and organizations as a uniquely successful and hyperlocal form of journalism.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bus full of rescue dogs breaks down in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Texas animal rescue is putting out a call for volunteers to help walk, play and feed dogs after the bus the canines were on broke down in Hartford. The Barking Mad Animal Rescue bus was on its way from Hemphill, Texas, to Canada when one of its two buses broke […]
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Students prepare voting plans in midterm elections

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the polls will open for voters for the 2022 midterms. The election will decide which party will control the House and Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s term. Students have the option to vote in the Connecticut elections or to vote absentee in...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

News 8’s news director being inducted into the Silver Circle

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 has some very exciting news to announce. Our news director, Chuck Carter, is being inducted into The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter Silver Circle. Chuck will receive the Silver Circle award during a ceremony in December. The Silver Circle is an honor society […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

A look at the operations of Coast Guard in Connecticut

(WTNH) – News 8 got a behind-the-scenes look into Coast Guard operations on Thursday. A flight crew from Air Station Cape Cod brought an MH60 Helicopter to Coast Guard Station New Haven on Thursday to get a look at the Connecticut shoreline from the air. Several Coast Guard stations patrol, protect ports and perform search […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Yale sweeps Harvard, Dartmouth in first weekend of season

The No. 8 Yale women’s hockey team (2–0–0, 2–0–0 ECAC) returns to campus for its home opener after sweeping Harvard University (1–3–0, 1–3–0) and Dartmouth College (0–3–0, 0–3–0) on the road. This weekend, Yale will face off against No. 4 Quinnipiac University (9–0–0, 3–0–0) and No. 14 Princeton University (0–2–0, 0–2–0).
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

VOLLEYBALL: Mighty Bulldogs to play at Penn, Princeton

The Yale women’s volleyball team (18–1, 10–0 Ivy) nears the end of their season with a win streak of 16 games. The Bulldogs have dominated league play. In their 10 victories against other Ivies, they have won 30 sets and lost only five. This weekend, they travel...
NEW HAVEN, CT

