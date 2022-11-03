ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

krcrtv.com

Northstate fire agencies hold hiring event on Saturday to fill 200 needed positions

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be hosting the Wildland Fire Hiring Event, to quickly fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in the three bureaus across California and Nevada.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County putting on Veterans' Art Show at Old City Hall

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Arts Council presents the Veterans’ Art Show, taking place from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. This gallery exhibition features a variety of subjects and media from US Military Veterans. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 4th from 5-8 p.m. It...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka

The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Supervisors Amend Measure S, Remove Cultivation Tax for 2022 and 2023

This week, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors decided to lift the Measure S marijuana cultivation tax for two years, with the ballot language to be revised in the next 24 months. They voted after having heard over two dozen public comments, all from people representing various parts of the cannabis community, most passionately articulating why they supported a complete elimination of the Measure S cannabis excise tax.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
ARCATA, CA
kiem-tv.com

Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted

MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant

EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Police Department receives $148,000 grant to focus on traffic safety

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Redding Police Department announced that they had received a $148,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to assist enforcement efforts and minimize unsafe driving. With the help of this grant, officials say these efforts will assist in lowering the number of collisions,...
REDDING, CA
kymkemp.com

College of the Redwoods Names New Art Building After Floyd Bettiga

This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods will name the art gallery in its new Creative Arts Complex in honor of Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga; it was announced at the CR Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 1. Board member Sally Biggins...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop

REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Trouble on the Line: The Reality Part 2

"We know now that the railroad should have gone east to Red Bluff." Last week, we looked at the 1907 decision to route Eureka's railroad connection with the outside world down the Middle Fork of the Eel River. It was problematic from the start. For many years, Northwestern Pacific Railroad repair crews were out every day during winter months. Quoting railroad researcher Josh Buck (now director of the Clarke Museum), "floods of biblical proportions, one of which caused over 30 miles of track to be swept away in a matter of days, proved to be tremendously detrimental to the railroad." Further north under the Scotia Bluffs (another dubious choice of route, deserving a column of its own), three railwaymen lost their lives in January of 1953 when a massive landslide swept the 80-ton locomotive in which they were riding into the Eel River. You can see a monument honoring them in Fortuna.
EUREKA, CA

