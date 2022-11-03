Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Shasta Lake to honor 29th Annual Veteran's Day Parade on Saturday
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Northstate community will be front and center for the 29th annual Veteran's Day Parade hosted by the Shasta Lake Lion's Club in the City of Shasta Lake. Each November, the parade is set in motion to honor the men and...
krcrtv.com
Northstate fire agencies hold hiring event on Saturday to fill 200 needed positions
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Starting Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Red Lion Hotel in Redding, The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be hosting the Wildland Fire Hiring Event, to quickly fill 200 wildland firefighter and support positions in the three bureaus across California and Nevada.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Encourages Garberville Fire Protection District Voters to Approve Expansion of Service Area
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
krcrtv.com
WWII Jeep driven into the lobby of Shasta Lake Visitors in honor of Veterans Day
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — A piece of history cruised through the doors of the Shasta Lake Visitors Center Thursday, celebrating Veterans' Day Transformation of the Boomtown Museum. A restored 1943 Ford GPW military WWII jeep was driven into the lobby of Shasta Lake Visitors Center, driven by John Duckett,...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County putting on Veterans' Art Show at Old City Hall
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Arts Council presents the Veterans’ Art Show, taking place from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. This gallery exhibition features a variety of subjects and media from US Military Veterans. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 4th from 5-8 p.m. It...
kymkemp.com
New Visitors Center Opens in Eureka
The City of Eureka will hold a ribbon cutting on Saturday, November 5th at 5:30 PM to celebrate the grand opening of the new Eureka Visitor’s Center. The space is located at 108 F Street in the beautiful historic McDonald Building. Eureka’s Economic Development team, Eureka Main Street, and...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Arts Council Members Can Now Submit A Piece of Artwork for the Member Exhibition on November 17th
The Annual Humboldt Arts Council Member Exhibition at the Morris Graves Museum of Art is a juried exhibition designed to highlight the fabulous art being produced by HAC artist members!. Artists are invited to submit one piece of artwork for consideration to be included in this year’s exhibition. Open to...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supervisors Amend Measure S, Remove Cultivation Tax for 2022 and 2023
This week, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors decided to lift the Measure S marijuana cultivation tax for two years, with the ballot language to be revised in the next 24 months. They voted after having heard over two dozen public comments, all from people representing various parts of the cannabis community, most passionately articulating why they supported a complete elimination of the Measure S cannabis excise tax.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
kymkemp.com
Sharon Levy Leads Free Marsh Tour on November 12th
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 12. Meet leader Sharon Levy at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh history, wastewater treatment, birds, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Says Kimberley White Will Be Inclusive if Elected to Arcata City Council
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kiem-tv.com
Manila RV Park Residents Unexpectedly Evicted
MANILA, Calif. (KIEM) – Residents of an unlicensed and unpermitted RV park in Manila were served an eviction notice by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this Wednesday. The tenants claim they were not notified of the eviction by their landlord, some finding out just days before it was to happen.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Department receives $148,000 grant to focus on traffic safety
On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Redding Police Department announced that they had received a $148,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to assist enforcement efforts and minimize unsafe driving. With the help of this grant, officials say these efforts will assist in lowering the number of collisions,...
kymkemp.com
College of the Redwoods Names New Art Building After Floyd Bettiga
This is a press release from the College of the Redwoods:. College of the Redwoods will name the art gallery in its new Creative Arts Complex in honor of Emeritus Professor Floyd Bettiga; it was announced at the CR Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 1. Board member Sally Biggins...
kymkemp.com
Vote for a Non-Profit Recipient of the Northcoast Co-op Seeds for Change Round-Up Program
Voting is underway to choose the top nine out of 39 local nonprofit organizations who applied to be part of the Co-op’s Seeds for Change Round-up Program. There are voting stations in the Arcata and Eureka Co-ops, as well as the option to vote online at northcoast.coop/vote. Started in...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Fleeing With Stolen Washing Machine, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
krcrtv.com
250 Redding Electric customers without power along Hilltop
REDDING, Calif. — At least 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers were without power Thursday morning. According to the REU, the outage was impacting customers along Hilltop Drive north of the Mt. Shasta Mall. Power was expected to be restored around 11:45 a.m. No cause for the outage was...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta, Eastern Trinity County burn permit suspension lifted
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Shasta and Eastern Trinity counties will be lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit Chief Sean O’Hara will lift the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture...
North Coast Journal
Trouble on the Line: The Reality Part 2
"We know now that the railroad should have gone east to Red Bluff." Last week, we looked at the 1907 decision to route Eureka's railroad connection with the outside world down the Middle Fork of the Eel River. It was problematic from the start. For many years, Northwestern Pacific Railroad repair crews were out every day during winter months. Quoting railroad researcher Josh Buck (now director of the Clarke Museum), "floods of biblical proportions, one of which caused over 30 miles of track to be swept away in a matter of days, proved to be tremendously detrimental to the railroad." Further north under the Scotia Bluffs (another dubious choice of route, deserving a column of its own), three railwaymen lost their lives in January of 1953 when a massive landslide swept the 80-ton locomotive in which they were riding into the Eel River. You can see a monument honoring them in Fortuna.
