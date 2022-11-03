Amad Diallo now seen as a regular Sunderland starter after recent fine form

Tony Mowbray has hailed on-loan Man Utd ace Amad Diallo and his 'undoubted talent.'

On-loan Manchester United ace Amad Diallo has ‘undoubted talent’ and has now established himself as a Sunderland starter, says Tony Mowbray.

Amad had a slow start to his career at Sunderland, initially restricted to substitute appearances and struggling to impress.

The Ivorian grabbed his first goal in the 4-2 defeat at Burnley, though, and was arguably Sunderland’s best player in the 1-1 draw against Luton last week.

He kept that run of form going with another fine performance and goal in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Wednesday, and Mowbray says he has been completely won over by the winger.

"Amad is coming. It took him a bit of time, but he isn't a young unknown - Manchester United bought him from Atalanta for a lot of money and he is here to play football and to experience the expectation of the crowd.

"He's had to force his way into the team and his talent is undoubted. It's good for him and it's good for the team that we have unearthed another starter.

"In my mind, when I pick the team, I'm still trying to blood the young lads but I think he has gone past that now and he can affect the starting XI."

Manchester United paid Atalanta around £18million for Amad in January 2021 with another potential £15million due in add-ons.