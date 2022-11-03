Read full article on original website
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Nvidia Offers New Advanced Chip for China That Meets U.S. Export Controls
OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the...
US News and World Report
COP 27: Dutch to Boost Climate Funding to Developing Nations, PM Says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said...
US News and World Report
Honda Posts 16% Rise in Q2 Profit and Hikes Outlook as Motorcycles, Yen Help
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Honda Motor Co posted on Wednesday a 16% rise in second-quarter profit and lifted its full-year outlook, as better pricing, strong sales of motorcycles and a weak yen helped it ride out semiconductor shortages. While Japanese automakers, like many of their overseas rivals, have been hit by...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-China Cancelled EU Leader's Video Address at Opening of Major Trade Expo - Diplomats
BEIJING/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Chinese authorities behind a major trade expo in Shanghai pulled an opening ceremony address by the European Council president that was set to criticise Russia's "illegal war" in Ukraine and call for reduced EU trade dependency on China, diplomats said. The pre-recorded video by Charles Michel was...
US News and World Report
Oil Prices Fall More Than 2% on U.S. Inventory Build, China COVID Worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped by about $2 a barrel on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected and on concerns that a rebound in COVID-19 cases in top importer China would hurt fuel demand. Brent crude futures were down $2.01, or 2.1%,...
US News and World Report
Iran's Army Says 'Rioters' Will Have No Place in Country if Order Given by Supreme Leader - Mehr
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Army Ground Forces Commander Kiumars Heydari said on Wednesday that "rioters" would have no place in the Islamic Republic if the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered a tougher crackdown on nationwide protests, said the semi-official Mehr news agency. " ... should he decide to...
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth $3.95 Billion Days After Twitter Deal
(Reuters) -Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk has sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker, regulatory filings showed, days after he closed the $44-billion deal for Twitter Inc. The latest sale brings total Tesla stocks sold by Musk to about $36 billion since November last year, leaving...
US News and World Report
Roblox Corp Shares Fall on Wider-Than-Expected Loss
(Reuters) -Roblox Corp reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the gaming platform spent more on hiring and its infrastructure, overshadowing solid user growth and sending its shares down 17%. Growth has been slowing in the videogame sector this year as more people step outdoors and reserve spending for...
US News and World Report
China's Security Increasingly Unstable, Uncertain - China's Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China will comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, state broadcaster CCTV quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. China's security has been increasingly unstable and uncertain, Xi was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)
US News and World Report
Nigerian Widows End Their Case in the Netherlands Against Shell
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A group of four widows who had sought to hold Shell liable for damages in the Netherlands after their anti-oil activist husbands were executed by the Nigerian government in 1995 have cancelled further legal proceedings, their lawyer said on Monday. "Obviously this is not without disappointment and...
US News and World Report
Russia Links Extension of Black Sea Deal to Freeing Its Grain and Fertiliser Exports
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain - parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters the United States and...
Hackers demand $10 mn for stolen Australian health records
Hackers on Thursday demanded US$10 million to stop leaking highly sensitive records stolen from a major Australian healthcare company, as they uploaded yet more intimate details about customers. The hackers on Thursday uploaded a second batch of files to a dark web forum, with more sensitive details about hundreds of Medibank customers.
US News and World Report
FedEx Says Current-Quarter Volumes in U.S. Below Projections
(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that current-quarter package volumes in the United States have been below its projections, as the pandemic-driven e-commerce bubble deflates. Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the...
US News and World Report
Biden Plans to Lay Out 'Red Lines,' Not Make Concessions to China's Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia. Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are...
US News and World Report
Biden Says Musk Relationships With Other Countries 'Worthy of Being Looked At'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at. Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.
US News and World Report
Mexican President Says at Least Three Bidders Remain for Banamex
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there are at least three remaining bidders for Citi's local retail arm Banamex. Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a buyer could be determined before the year ends. "There are three or four... three...
US News and World Report
Analysis-North Korea's Missile Launches Show No Scarcity of Weapons Funding, Materials Despite Sanctions
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever, supported in part by overseas networks that provide funding and material, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range...
US News and World Report
Mexico Not Buying U.S. Yellow Corn as GM Ban Looms, Lopez Obrador Says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government cannot make purchases of yellow corn from the United States because it does not want genetically modified (GM) corn, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, amid pressure from its top trade partner over the future of the imports. The United States wanted...
US News and World Report
Biden Says 'We're Not Anywhere Near a Recession' Right Now
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he believed the U.S. economy would have a soft landing and avert recession. Biden told a news conference at the White House that he was also confident his administration could reduce inflation, but could not guarantee it. "I am optimistic...
