‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet weekend at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million and $250 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC spinoff, 2021’s “The Suicide Squad”...
In A Joyless Film Awards Season, What Will Finally Lift Us?
Has there ever been such a joyless film awards season? I mean, other than 2020, when Covid closed the theaters, or 2001, after the terror attacks. Personally, I can’t remember one. Abortion clinics are promoting Call Jane. Weinstein trial jurors are warned not to watch the She Said trailer, lest angry movie-think taint their judgment. Armageddon Time boasts what must be the most intimidating title for a coming-of-age movie ever (it beats The Squid And The Whale by a mile). And the top-grossing seasonal prize contender to date, The Woman King, looks unlikely to crack the Top 1000 in all-time ticket sales. It’s...
