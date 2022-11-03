“Rhinegold,” a biopic about young Iranian-Kurdish immigrant Giwar Hajabi, also known as Xatar, who rose from being a violent drug dealer and ex-convict to one of Germany’s most successful rap stars and music producers, has become the biggest box office hit ever for director Fatih Akin. The film, which screens at the Thessaloniki Film Festival, chronicles Hajabi’s eventful life, beginning with the panicked escape of his musician parents from Tehran during the 1979 revolution. Fleeing to the country’s Kurdistan Province, they join the Kurdish rebellion. It is there, during a violent assault by the Iranian military, that Hajabi’s mother, hiding in...

