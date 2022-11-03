Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
8newsnow.com
Police shooting near Desert Shores community
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage …. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely...
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint. According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old
UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
Las Vegas man shoots, kills victim who was threatening mother: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of shooting and killing a man in August allegedly did it because the man had been threatening his mother, police said. Deangelo Gray, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Dwayne Thomas. On Aug. 28 just before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports […]
8newsnow.com
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
KUTV
Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
Fox5 KVVU
As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.
Puppies stolen from Las Vegas pet stores, police release photos
Multiple puppies were stolen from some pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Las Vegas police: Pregnant woman, 22, critically injured in DUI hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was critically injured Thursday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in the southeast Las Vegas valley. Around 9:38 p.m., the woman was on a sidewalk on Nellis Boulevard north of Harmon Avenue. She tried to cross Nellis outside of a marked crosswalk when a 2010 Toyota […]
letsbeardown.com
NEW VIDEO RELEASED SHOWING ALVIN KAMARA'S VIOLENT ATTACK ON MAN IN LAS VEGAS THAT LED TO ARREST
Alvin Kamara reared back and punched a man repeatedly during a violent altercation inside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple punches at someone who ends up on the ground. Others join in the attack, kicking and stomping the person.
Las Vegas police attempting to locate scene of possible gunshots
Las Vegas police are attempting to locate a scene where a person reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD. When the Clark County School District makes a purchase more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. Law enforcement officers from across the U.S. executed a coordinated...
Comments / 1