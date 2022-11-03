ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police shooting near Desert Shores community

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage …. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man

Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint. According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: Aiden Holley was found safe, LVMPD said. ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old last seen Thursday afternoon. Aiden Holley was last seen Nov. 3 around 1:30 p.m. near the 5400 block of Redwood Street, near Hacienda Avenue and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KUTV

Salt Lake Metro Gang Unit's Public Enemy #1 arrested in Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive featured on October 19 in our weekly At Large: Utah’s Fugitives has been captured. Silas Severnak who also goes by Silas Gerber was designated the Metro Gang Unit’s Public Enemy #1 and was wanted for domestic violence assaults and kidnapping.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy