KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure — and that means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out.
Drew covers climate and environmental justice. drewcostleydcostley@ap.org Most of the world’s population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven’t been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out. As the rise of global temperatures and sea-level continues to affect the world with increasingly frequency and intensity, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change?
Equatorial Guinea on Sunday accused Spain, France and the United States of "interference" in its presidential and legislative elections scheduled for November 20. In a tweet on Thursday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington was "concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society" and called on the government to hold "free and fair" elections.
European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for "concrete answers" on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup
