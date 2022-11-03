As the Thessaloniki Film Festival kicks off its 63rd edition, this year’s industry section features the pilot edition of a dedicated television strand and the launch of a Think Tank series calling on European film markets to chart a common course for industry confabs in the future. Such initiatives are part of newly appointed industry head Angeliki Vergou’s mandate to steer the annual event through uncertain times for the global film industry even as the growing Greek business continues to surge, thanks in part to a 40% cash rebate that has lured international productions such as Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner...

