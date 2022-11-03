ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

United Therapeutics, Super Micro Computer, Novo Nordisk And Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 500 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Benefitfocus, Inc. BNFT shares jumped 48.2% to settle at $10.36 on Wednesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Voya Financial for $10.50 per share.
  • Bandwidth Inc. BAND climbed 41.6% to close at $17.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose 22% to close at $25.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares jumped 18.7% to close at $21.69 after the company announced collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines. Arcturus to receive upfront payment of $200 million.
  • Mercury General Corporation MCY rose 14.1% to close at $33.06 following strong quarterly earnings.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 12.5% to close at $80.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Li Auto Inc LI climbed 12.1% to settle at $16.32. Li Auto recently reported it delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, up 31.4% year over year.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX surged 11.7% to close at $1.53.
  • Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company HZNP gained 11.3% to close at $70.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR climbed 11.1% to close at $253.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Service Corporation International SCI climbed 10.4% to close at $67.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB gained 9.6% to close at $27.43.
  • Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC rose 7.6% to close at $46.32 after reporting a rise in Q3 earnings.
  • Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP gained 7.5% to settle at $206.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • The New York Times Company NYT jumped 7.4% to settle at $31.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued guidance.
  • Novo Nordisk A/S NVO rose 6.4% to settle at $113.23 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results were higher year over year. The company also raised FY22 operating profit growth guidance.
  • Match Group, Inc. MTCH shares gained 4.2% to close at $45.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. CRL gained 4.1% to close at $215.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

Innodata to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / INNODATA INC. INOD today announced that it will report Third Quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A news release will be available in both the News and Investor Relations sections of the Innodata website, www.innodata.com.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Warner Bros.Discovery

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. DTIL, a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that, on November 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Precision's Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement awards to new employees under the Precision BioSciences, Inc. 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan ("Inducement Award Plan"). The inducement awards consist of options to purchase ("stock options") an aggregate of 272,352 shares of Precision's common stock, par value $0.000005 (the "Common Stock"), which stock options were granted among fifteen employees who commenced employment between July 25, 2022 and October 17, 2022. Each of the stock options were granted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as an inducement for the employees to commence service with Precision.
Benzinga

Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Protara Therapeutics TARA reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Protara Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.76. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Right-Hand Man Tarik Brooks Tells All, Why Combs Enterprises Is Getting Into Cannabis

This week, an entity owned and controlled by Sean “Diddy” Combs known as Combs Enterprises announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire certain cannabis assets in New York, Illinois and Massachusetts from Cresco Labs CRLBF CL and Columbia Care CCHWF CCHW CCHW, which are expected to close on a business combination transaction soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Benzinga

These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

Rising interest rates and sky-high inflation have caused the real estate market to cool rapidly as mortgage rates hover near decade highs. The housing market has witnessed a worse-than-expected decline in demand, with pending home sales down 31% year-over-year in September. Commercial real estate is also grappling to regain momentum from the pandemic lows, as remote working has become the new norm.
Benzinga

Criticizing Elon Musk Will Lead To Your Twitter Account Going Bad? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alleges That's Exactly What Happened To Her

Twitter’s owner and CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been exchanging jibes on Twitter. What Happened: Musk, also the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, was responding to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez who said, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Meta, Tesla, Carvana And Why It's Bullish To Keep Dogecoin And Twitter Apart

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets didn't respond well to the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time. The S&P 500 finished the week 2.87% lower after a sharp decline immediately following the Fed announcement. The Dow Industrials lost 1.07% during the week, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 5.02%.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Moderna Stock Thursday?

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Moderna reported third-quarter revenue of $3.36 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $3.53 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said its weak top-line results were mainly due to a decline in sales of its COVID-19 vaccines.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Coinbase, DraftKings And Why Elon Musk, Tesla Are Facing Their Biggest Challenge

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Twitter Is Elon Musk’s Biggest Test—and Tesla’s Biggest Challenge. How They’ll Make It Work," by Al Root, notes that now that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk owns Twitter, he's facing his biggest challenge of managing his time between the two companies.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For LivePerson

LivePerson LPSN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that LivePerson will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. LivePerson bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Helium Mobile & Solana Mobile Announce Partnership to Bring Cryptocarrier Service to Saga Phones in U.S.

Lisbon, Portugal (November 5, 2022) – Today, Helium Mobile™ and Solana Mobile announced a partnership to bring the world's first cryptocarrier to Saga phones in the U.S. Through this partnership, Saga phones sold in the U.S. will get a 30 day free subscription to Helium Mobile allowing them to seamlessly connect to the Helium 5G network and partner 5G networks nationwide.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy