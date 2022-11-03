Read full article on original website
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
'Deceptively worded' Michigan ballot proposal will effectively 'ban' voter ID in the state, critics say
Proponents of an upcoming ballot measure in Michigan say it will enshrine voter security into the state constitution but critics say it will effectively ban true voter ID.
Insufficient mail-in ballots can be corrected at City Hall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – So far, more than 35 million Americans have voted early, either by mail or in person, that's according to the United States Elections Project. Now, the Philadelphia city commissioners have posted a list of voters whose ballots have been determined to lack a signature or written date on the declaration envelope.Voters on this list can go to City Hall room 400, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to request a replacement ballot and avoid the potential rejection of their ballot.
Comments / 0