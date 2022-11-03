Read full article on original website
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Facebook has a tool to help delete personal contact information: Here's how to use it
Facebook now has a tool that lets users and non-users delete uploaded contact information. That includes cellphone and landline numbers and email addresses.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Social media users spend less time and lose trust in platforms when they encounter censorship: study
A study from The First and Fourteenth Institute found social media users trust platforms less if they see blocked or labeled content, and will even spend less time on the app.
CNET
Twitter Appears to Roll Out Pay-for-Verification Plan in iOS Update
Twitter users may indeed soon be able to get a verification badge on their profile by paying $8 a month to sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription service, a change critics say could make it easier to spread disinformation on the social media platform. On Saturday, version notes for the latest iteration of Twitter's app for the Apple iPhone showed up in the App Store, with a What's New section that pointed to the verification feature.
Gizmodo
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab
If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
ZDNet
How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats
Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
Horror iPhone and Android scam instantly raids your bank – don’t fall for it
A BRIT photographer was scammed out of £700 on his own doorstep after selling a mobile phone online. According to Chronicle Live, Chris Gray believes he fell victim to the sinister ploy after he was tricked into using a fake banking app. Just last month, West Yorkshire Police warned...
Engadget
Substack adds a chat feature to make it more of a social space
Users now have another way to interact with their favorite writers, podcasters and video makers. The platform now has a chat feature, where creators can hang out with their subscribers and perhaps forge deeper links with their communities. "Chat is a community space reimagined specifically for writers and creators— it’s like having your own private social network where you make the rules," in a clear .
US News and World Report
WhatsApp Launches Communities Group Organizer Feature
BENGALURU (Reuters) -WhatsApp is globally rolling out a feature called Communities to organize various chat groups in larger structures, as well as other features such as bigger group video calls and in-chat polls, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday. The Communities feature will bring together various...
knowtechie.com
Google Lens is now directly in Search: here’s how to use it
Google has integrated Google Lens into its homepage search bar. Now all you need to search through the internet is an image or the URL of an image you’ve found online. That expands the number of devices you can use Google Lens on dramatically. The visual search assistant started...
Engadget
Long-form text sharing is coming to Twitter
Twitter will soon include a feature allowing users to add long-form text to their tweets, company owner and CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday. Musk didn't say when the functionality would arrive, but promised it would end the "absurdity of notepad screenshots." He added that the company also plans to work on additional tools for creator monetization and enhancements to the platform's search functionality. "Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," he wrote.
Engadget
DALL-E's AI art generation is now available for apps
You also have full ownership rights to whatever you create. Unlimited data for $30/mo. You won't have to visit a specific website to use DALL-E 2 for much longer. OpenAI has publicly released a beta framework that lets apps and other products use the AI art generator. This includes the natural language descriptions that define DALL-E as well as moderation to filter out hate, gore and similar extreme content.
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
Engadget
Twitter starts testing paid account verification on iOS
Twitter has begun rolling out support for the new, more expensive version of its Blue subscription. As of Saturday, the company’s iOS app now reflects the fact users can soon pay $8 per month to obtain a verified account. The changelog notes people who sign up for Twitter Blue will receive a checkmark, “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
The Verge
OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API
OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.
