CNET

Twitter Appears to Roll Out Pay-for-Verification Plan in iOS Update

Twitter users may indeed soon be able to get a verification badge on their profile by paying $8 a month to sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription service, a change critics say could make it easier to spread disinformation on the social media platform. On Saturday, version notes for the latest iteration of Twitter's app for the Apple iPhone showed up in the App Store, with a What's New section that pointed to the verification feature.
Gizmodo

Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab

If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
ZDNet

How to enable end-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger chats

Recently, I was chatting with someone via Facebook Messenger on MacOS when I received a warning that the messages couldn't be encrypted in Safari and I should use a different browser or the Facebook Messenger app. Naturally, this piqued my curiosity. I was using the latest version of Safari on...
Engadget

Substack adds a chat feature to make it more of a social space

Users now have another way to interact with their favorite writers, podcasters and video makers. The platform now has a chat feature, where creators can hang out with their subscribers and perhaps forge deeper links with their communities. "Chat is a community space reimagined specifically for writers and creators— it’s like having your own private social network where you make the rules," in a clear .
US News and World Report

WhatsApp Launches Communities Group Organizer Feature

BENGALURU (Reuters) -WhatsApp is globally rolling out a feature called Communities to organize various chat groups in larger structures, as well as other features such as bigger group video calls and in-chat polls, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday. The Communities feature will bring together various...
knowtechie.com

Google Lens is now directly in Search: here’s how to use it

Google has integrated Google Lens into its homepage search bar. Now all you need to search through the internet is an image or the URL of an image you’ve found online. That expands the number of devices you can use Google Lens on dramatically. The visual search assistant started...
Engadget

Long-form text sharing is coming to Twitter

Twitter will soon include a feature allowing users to add long-form text to their tweets, company owner and CEO Elon Musk announced on Saturday. Musk didn't say when the functionality would arrive, but promised it would end the "absurdity of notepad screenshots." He added that the company also plans to work on additional tools for creator monetization and enhancements to the platform's search functionality. "Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," he wrote.
Engadget

DALL-E's AI art generation is now available for apps

You also have full ownership rights to whatever you create. Unlimited data for $30/mo. You won't have to visit a specific website to use DALL-E 2 for much longer. OpenAI has publicly released a beta framework that lets apps and other products use the AI art generator. This includes the natural language descriptions that define DALL-E as well as moderation to filter out hate, gore and similar extreme content.
Engadget

Twitter starts testing paid account verification on iOS

Twitter has begun rolling out support for the new, more expensive version of its Blue subscription. As of Saturday, the company’s iOS app now reflects the fact users can soon pay $8 per month to obtain a verified account. The changelog notes people who sign up for Twitter Blue will receive a checkmark, “just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”
Android Police

The 6 best encrypted messaging apps

As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
TechRadar

Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android

Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
The Verge

OpenAI opens up AI text-to-image generation to businesses with launch of DALL-E API

OpenAI is making its image generation software DALL-E much more widely available to businesses with the launch of an API in public beta. The API will make it easier for companies to add DALL-E’s text-to-image functionality to their products, giving developers simplified tools to integrate and customize the software to their liking.

