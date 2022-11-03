Read full article on original website
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 6 highlights and takeaways
The Houston Astros have won the World Series. A Yordan Alvarez three-run blast in the sixth inning put the Astros up for good after a Kyle Schwarber home run gave the Phillies a short-lived one-run lead. The team secured their second World Series title ever, alongside throwing the first combined no-hitter in World Series history in Game 4.
Geoff Blum Reacts to Astros Winning the World Series
The great Geoff Blum joined the Astros 10th Inning Show in the early morning hours to talk about the Astros winning another World Series!
Inside the at-bat that won Justin Verlander his first World Series game
PHILADELPHIA -- Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander knew the stakes. He had stepped up to the mound on Thursday for Game 5 of the World Series with plenty to prove. Winless in seven career games in the Fall Classic, he had just blown a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of this series, a game in which many believed manager Dusty Baker left him in too long. He had a 6.07 ERA in World Series games, almost three runs higher than his career average. On top of all that sat the very real possibility that this would be his last start in an Astros jersey.
Ranger Suarez available for Phillies in Game 6 of World Series
HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he plans to have Ranger Suarez available out of the bullpen in relief of Zack Wheeler in Saturday's Game 6, a must-win game given the Houston Astros' 3-2 advantage in this World Series. Wheeler experienced a slight dip in fastball velocity during...
'He has the pulse of it': How Rob Thomson has kept his cool during World Series run
PHILADELPHIA -- The baseball gods wasted no time in giving Philadelphia Phillies boss Rob Thomson his first big managerial moment in the Fall Classic. Five months after taking over from the fired Joe Girardi, Thomson had already navigated the Phillies' underwhelming end to the regular season and three challenging rounds of the postseason, including a three-game wild-card series that no manager had ever faced. Now, in Game 1 against the heavily favored Houston Astros, Thomson had a quick decision to make.
From the World Series to 'Thursday Night Football,' it's Philadelphia vs. Houston
Things that are currently fun about being a Philly sports fan: ThePhiladelphia Philliesare two wins away from aWorld Seriestitle and thePhiladelphia Eaglesboast a 7-0 record heading into Thursday's matchup with theHouston Texans. Likely less fun? Your quarterback is rooting for the opposing city's baseball team. Yes, in case you missed...
Carlos Correa who? How Jeremy Pena replaced an Astros icon, without the team losing a step
THIS WINTER, THE Houston Astros were at a fork in the road. Their longtime shortstop, Carlos Correa, was one of the faces of the franchise, a player who stood up for the clubhouse amid the criticism the team faced from its trash-can-banging, sign-stealing scandal. He was one of the first players the Astros chose during their years of tanking under Jeff Luhnow's front office, a No. 1 overall pick with high expectations who had lived up to his promise in the major leagues.
Phillies' Zack Wheeler 'caught off guard' when pulled from Game 6
HOUSTON -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was surprised he was pulled in a critical moment in the sixth inning of his team's World Series-ending 4-1 loss to the Houston Astroson Saturday. "It caught me off guard a little bit," Wheeler said after the Astros clinched the title. "It's win...
Big 76ers questions: With James Harden out, here's where the next month could take Philly
What's already been a topsy-turvy season for the Philadelphia 76ers shifted once again Thursday, when the team announced All-Star guard James Harden had suffered a right foot tendon strain. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Harden is expected to miss a month. Philadelphia, which is 4-5 entering Friday night's game...
Philadelphia Eagles fight off Houston Texans, move to 8-0
HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans put up one of the tougher fights the Philadelphia Eagles have seen this season, but Philly managed to prevail, 29-17, and preserve its undefeated start to the season. The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history, while the Texans moved to 1-6-1 on the season during "Thursday Night Football" at NRG Stadium.
